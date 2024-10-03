Former French president says France 'would have done the same'

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy said that France would have acted like Israel in an interview with French media regarding Israel's war on Hamas and Hezbollah.

"I can never rejoice at someone's death," Sarkozy said about Nasrallah's assassination. "But Israel was attacked; it's the tragedy of October 7 by Hamas, and it's Hezbollah that led to a massive displacement of the population from northern Israel."

He continued: "Israel has the right to defend itself; it has the duty to defend itself. If we, the French, were in the same situation, we would need to defend ourselves. A country must stand tall, and Israel has the right to live standing tall, to live, period, and to live standing tall. From this perspective, I say they were right."

Israel has the right to defend itself. Former French President Sarkuzi. I agree, too! This is what we are doing. pic.twitter.com/IAbMl5ASyt — Shadi khalloul שאדי ח'לול (@shadikhalloul) October 1, 2024

"Israel has the right to defend itself, Israel has the duty to defend itself... but you're asking me for a political judgment."

Sarovsky, who has Greek-Jewish roots, served as president of France from 2007 to 2012. He is a member of the Republicans, a liberal-conservative party.

Past French support

In April, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal also expressed support for Israel. "I want to remind you that the situation in Gaza follows a completely barbaric and despicable terrorist attack carried out by Hamas on Israeli soil," he said during a parliamentary discussion.

"You never mention a word about the victims of the attack perpetrated by Hamas. You never talk about the hostages still being held in Gaza today. There are three French hostages," Attal continued. "I’m sorry that I have to remind you of this every time the far-left party discusses this issue." Attal also addressed the criticism regarding France's arms exports to Israel, stating, "Our exports are essential components that serve the Israeli Iron Dome defense system to protect its territory; that is the reality."