Shin Bet, IDF, thwart over 1,200 terror attacks across Israel since October 2023

Since the Israel-Hamas War began on October 7, 2023, the Shin Bet and IDF have thwarted over 1,200 significant terror attacks, according to defense establishment data.

The high number of thwarted terror attacks includes approximately 900 shooting terror attacks and around 290 explosive terror attacks. This is more than double the number of thwarted attacks in many previous years.

For comparison, 1,032 significant attacks were thwarted in 2023, and 472 significant attacks were prevented in 2022.

However, with the upcoming Tishrei holidays, starting with Rosh Hashanah and ending with Simchat Torah — the holiday during which Hamas attacked Israel last year, killing about 1,200 people and kidnapping 251 — the defense establishment is on high alert.

High alert for potential terror attacks

The Shin Bet regularly receives dozens of warnings about potential terror attacks from various sectors, particularly in the West Bank. Now, the agency is concerned about the potential of copycat attacks inspired by the terror attack in Jaffa on Tuesday, during which seven people were killed. IDF soldier operates in the West Bank, September 30, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The defense establishment has identified an increase in the boldness and quality of attacks from the West Bank despite a decrease in the overall number of attacks.

The Shin Bet and IDF are continuing arrests in the West Bank and conducting operations in refugee camps to address the growing presence of local militias.

At the same time, IDF Central Command has imposed a lockdown on the city of Hebron following the attack in Jaffa.

Further, an investigation following the attack revealed that one of the two terrorists involved in the incident worked in Jaffa and knew the area and daily routines of some of the in the area.

This knowledge assisted in the planning and execution of the attack itself.