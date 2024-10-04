Hitchhiking to war: Transportation Min. on blast as IDF soldiers can't reach base during holiday

As Israel fights on multiple fronts, harsh criticism has emerged over the lack of public transportation for soldiers and recruits during the three days of the holiday and Shabbat.

“It’s unacceptable that many reservists, called up during the holiday to report to their units and combat zones, are forced to hitchhike due to the absence of public transportation,” said Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman. “I call on the government to rectify this serious failure and immediately provide public transportation throughout the holiday. This is a matter of saving lives and ensuring national security.”

Amid these complaints about transportation shortages, and in light of the war, opposition parties organized a volunteer network to transport soldiers via WhatsApp. “It’s absurd that there are no buses, trains, or transportation for soldiers. The government still hasn’t grasped that we are at war. Soldiers are having to hitchhike,” wrote a member of the group.

Within a short time, the WhatsApp group was flooded with offers from volunteers across the country, eager to help by transporting soldiers and recruits.

Additional criticism was directed at the Transportation Ministry for halting rescue flights operated by El Al and Israir from Athens and Larnaca during the holiday. Both companies refrain from flying on Shabbat, leaving Arkia as the only Israeli airline continuing to operate rescue flights and to other destinations during the holiday. Arkia has been transporting about 5,000 passengers each day of the holiday.

לא ייתכן שחיילי מילואים רבים שנקראו במהלך החג להתייצב ביחידותיהם ובאזורי הלחימה, נאלצים לחפש טרמפים בהיעדר תחבורה ציבורית בעקבות ימי החג. אני קורא לממשלה לתקן את המחדל הנורא ולהפעיל עוד היום תחבורה ציבורית לכל ימי החג - מדובר בפיקוח נפש ובביטחון המדינה. — אביגדור ליברמן (@AvigdorLiberman) October 4, 2024

The Defense Ministry responded sharply, placing responsibility on the Transportation Ministry: “The operation of public transportation on Shabbat and flights for Israelis falls under the authority of the Transportation Ministry. It is expected that the ministry will conduct ongoing assessments of the public need for such services, whether for public transport on Shabbat or rescue flights,” a Defense Ministry spokesperson said. “The IDF and Defense Ministry are fully engaged in the war effort and defeating the enemy. The Transportation Ministry is expected to step up and assist in accordance with the situation.”

Transportation Ministry defends itself

In response, the Transportation Ministry rejected the criticisms: “At any given moment, the ministry is prepared to respond immediately with thousands of buses to meet the needs of the defense system. The ministry is continuously conducting assessments, led by the minister and director-general, on the needs of public transport during wartime, particularly with the escalating situation in the north,” a spokesperson said.

“In light of the increased fighting in the north, the ministry is also preparing for emergency operations of both the train and bus systems. Ministry officials have been in constant communication with various defense entities, primarily the Defense Ministry, to evaluate the necessity of additional emergency transport services beyond what the Defense Ministry is already providing," the spokesperson added.

"Considering all circumstances, it was determined that at this time, there is no need for an additional transport system operated by the Transportation Ministry. However, we are fully ready to deploy thousands of buses to transport reservists as soon as the Defense Ministry requests it. The IDF has never relied on public transport, and there are dedicated buses in place to transport soldiers to assembly points.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Meanwhile, in response to high demand for flights during the holiday and Shabbat, as well as the upcoming week, Arkia announced an agreement with three airlines—Fly To Sky, SkyUp, and Electra—allowing them to resume flights to Israel and support the airline’s operations.

After negotiations during the holiday, Arkia confirmed the renewed partnership with these companies, which will help stabilize and expand the flight schedule. Starting Saturday night, Arkia will launch an operation to return Israelis who spent Rosh Hashanah in Uman.

Arkia emphasized that it will continue flying passengers to all of its scheduled destinations during the holiday and Shabbat and will bring Israelis home.