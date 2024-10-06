Despite war, 13,679 young Jewish adults visited Israel with Birthright this summer

Summer 2024 in Israel has been marked by a multi-front conflict with Iran and its regional proxies, but this hasn't stopped 13,679 young Jewish adults traveling to experience the Holy Land through Birthright Israel, the organization announced this week.

The young Jews, hailing from around the world, had a choice to join the traditional 10 day Israel tour, or the newly created volunteer program, which was started in November 2023.

Nearly 5,000 of the total number chose the volunteer program, which took them to the kibbutzim to harvest crops, allowed them to talk with October 7 survivors and gave them the opportunity to bear witness to October 7. After the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, Israel faced a shortage of farm and agriculture workers, with some leaving for army service, and foreign workers returning home due to safety concerns, the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry said.

One important part of the Birthright trip is the Mifgash [encounter], where Israeli soldiers join the trip's participants and share the journey with them. In the aftermath of October 7, this has been a particularly emotional experience, one participant told The Jerusalem Post previously, as many soldiers have personal experience of the Hamas attack.

Brandeis university conducted a survey on the summer 2024 participants, asking them to reflect on their experiences. Of the group, 95% felt more confident in their Jewish identity after returning home. The majority also felt more equipped to handle antisemitism and challenges on campus. Photos of summer participants (credit: BIRTHRIGHT ISRAEL)

"We often say that every Birthright experience is transformative," said Birthright CEO Gidi Mark, "but being in Israel during these times provides participants with a unique experience, something to share with their grandchildren."

Connecting to Jewish identity

Veronica Benarroch, a 19-year-old college student from Aventura, Florida, a Birthright Israel participant, said before her trip that "being a college student post 10/7 has showed me the importance of educating myself and those around me about Israel. I want to go on Birthright Israel because I really want to connect more to my Jewish heritage, to other Jewish students and to Israel."

Birthright provides funded trips for young adults to visit Israel – often for the first time – and to deepen their connection to Judaism and their people.