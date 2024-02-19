Group trips to Israel are a rare experience for Jewish students - opinion

Cornell student Amanda Silberstein was invited to testify in Congress after Cornell was forced to cancel classes because of death threats against its Jewish students.

“Over the past few weeks, I’ve watched my campus descend into a hotbed of hostility, hatred, and violence, a shift that is painfully reminiscent of the vitriol and terror my grandfather endured in the 1930s. How does it feel to know that people who sit next to me in class, or even tenured professors who teach the class, would readily shed their veneer of civility and participate in, or cheer on, a violent pogrom against Jews – who would cheer and feel exhilarated by seeing my own helplessness, abuse, even rape, and murder? The only thing standing between the Jewish people and annihilation is Israel,” she wrote.

Antisemitic incidents are sadly on the rise at many college campuses across North America. An ADL survey showed that Jewish students feel significantly less safe since October 7, with 73% of Jewish college students having experienced or witnessed antisemitism. Jewish students have reported feeling threatened and unsafe.

The national survey of American college students found that before October 7, 67% of Jewish students felt physically safe on campus; after October 7, only 46% felt physically safe. Prior to October 7, 66% felt emotionally safe, compared to only 33% since.

While addressing the root causes of antisemitism must remain a priority, we also need to empower Jewish students to respond to this climate of fear.

There are many ways to help these students. Research has shown for years that no other immersive, relatively short experience is as impactful as a group experience in Israel. Being attacked from all over, Jewish students strongly need the rare experience of colleagues and support.

A Brandies University study of the short and long-term impact of Birthright Israel trips found that one proven way to bolster Jewish students’ sense of pride and self-assurance is to encourage them to visit, study, or volunteer in Israel. Opportunities to take a break from the threatening atmosphere of their university can take the shape of a 10-day Birthright trip or an Onward immersive experience, a volunteer period, a whole semester at an Israeli university, a summer program, or an entire year. These experiences allow young Jews to connect with the homeland and gain perspective on the long history of Jewish perseverance and strength.

More pride in Jewish identity

Students who spend time in Israel return to their North American campuses with a renewed sense of pride in their Jewish identity and their relationship with the only Jewish nation in the world. They feel more grounded in their roots after spending time in Israel, meeting peers, and learning about the country firsthand. This gives them the confidence to speak out against antisemitism and anti-Zionism when they encounter it.

In addition, by forging personal relationships with a diversity of Israelis, Diaspora students gain an appreciation for the many facets of the modern state. They come to understand that Israel is not only about conflict but also about culture, diversity, democracy, and so much more. With this nuanced perspective, students are better prepared to engage thoughtfully in campus debates about the Palestinian-Israeli conflict rather than react defensively.

Of course, spending time in Israel is not a panacea meaningful experiences in Israel offer the youth the strength to meet antisemitism with self-assurance rather than fear.

Even in times of war, Israel serves as a source of strength, preparing students to advocate confidently for themselves and their community when they return to campus. There is no better way to ensure Jewish students feel safer and more secure in their skin in hostile university environments than by visiting Israel.

The writer is the international CEO of Birthright Israel.