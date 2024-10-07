Hamas is proud of October 7, despite losses in war - analysis

Hamas does not appear to have any regrets about the October 7 attack. This pride in their attack is clear from statements by their remaining leadership and also by reports about Hamas continuing its attacks.

The organization has lost between 14,000 and 17,000 fighters, and its arsenal of rockets has been greatly reduced. However, on the anniversary of the October 7 attack, it was still able to launch rockets at Israel.

Hamas feels confident in its continued pride in the attack because even though it has lost some of its fighters and commanders, it believes that in the long term, it will succeed, and October 7 will be a key to that success.

Why does Hamas come to this conclusion? The Hamas leadership continues to be hosted by Qatar, a major non-NATO ally of the US. It is also backed by Turkey, a NATO member. Hamas also has backing from Iran, Russia, and China. This means the organization is unique in that it enjoys backing from key Western allies and enemies of the West.

There is probably no similar terrorist group in history that enjoyed support in both camps. Most terrorist groups, such as Al-Shabab in Somalia, enjoy no support from major countries. Hamas enjoys support from key players in the global economy and key countries in the Middle East. Illustrative image of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in front of an image depicting smoke rising after Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, Gaza. (credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Shutterstock, REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

Legitimizing Hamas

The terrorist group also feels it has been successful because it believes that, whereas it has gained diplomatic support from various countries, Israel appears isolated. It believes pressure is building on Israel.

If it can secure a ceasefire and continue to hold more than 100 hostages, Hamas assumes that it will be able to rebuild in Gaza. It has also already begun to recruit throughout the war. Hamas has returned again and again to areas such as Jabaliya.

This has forced the IDF to also return to fight over the same ground several times. Hamas likely sees that it can draw recruits from the idle young men who make up a large portion of the displaced people in Gaza.

One could argue that some of Hamas’ bravado is just a form of saving face and that the organization is trying to cope with losses. It has lost Mohammed Dief, Salah Arouri and Ismail Haniyeh. Hamas puts out statements to Iranian state media claiming its successes, even if those are few and far between.

On the October 7 anniversary, IRNA media in Iran reported that Hamas' "Al-Qassam Brigades of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas have launched a massive missile attack against Israeli bases of the Zionist enemy on the first anniversary of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm. With their 114mm short-range Rajum missiles, Al-Qassam fighters targeted the Sufa military base east of Rafah crossing, the Palestinian Samaa news agency reported early on Monday."

The report went on to say that “the resistance fighters removed the border obstacles on October 7, 2023, took control of the Israeli military bases and settlements in the vicinity of the Gaza Strip, killed some of the military forces and settlers, and detained a number of others.” The report says Israel has not achieved its goals “namely the destruction of Hamas and the release of the Israeli captives.”

Meanwhile, the Iranian-backed terrorist group Palestinian Islamic Jihad is also putting out statements that appear to show it does not have a concern for its future. Ziad al-Nakhala, the secretary-general of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, said the group is sticking to its ceasefire demands. He also praised the attempt to “unite” various anti-Israel groups such as Hamas, PIJ, and Hezbollah in a multi-front war on Israel.

Beyond Gaza, there are other Iranian-backed groups that also see October 7 as a success. The Secretary-General of Iraqi Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, Abu Alaa al-Walai, said that the 2023 attack had “proved to the world the vulnerability of the Zionist regime,” according to a statement his Iranian-backed group provided to IRNA. Iraqi groups have increased their attacks on Israel using drones in recent weeks.