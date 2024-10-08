Ayatollah Khomeini's grandson: Israel will not back down unless it is faced with force and power

Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomeini, asserted that Israel will not back down unless confronted with force and power in an interview with Channel 1 on Saturday.

In the interview, he discussed the Islamic Republic's suggestion of holding a referendum to establish a Palestinian state, acknowledging that this would likely lead to the end of Israel due to majority rule by Palestinians.

Khomeini claimed, “Whoever gets the most votes wins, and this will ultimately wipe out Israel, and they know it."

No negotiations

He also criticized the two-state solution proposed by the US, UK, and Israel, saying in his opinion that it is just a tactic to try and make the world accept the legitimacy of the Israeli regime.

“It is wrong to think that if we (Iran) left Israel alone, Israel would leave us alone.” Khomeini protested.

Khomeini concluded that he believed negotiations and friendly gestures would not get them anywhere. Instead, Iran would need to show their strength and military capability as the current global situation necessitates a stronger approach to dealing with Israel.