From battlefield to mountaintop: IDF troops wounded in Gaza go hike in Nepal

In the bustling departure hall of Ben-Gurion Airport, Israelis continue to travel to various destinations despite airline cancellations and looming threats of a regional war. Just outside the main hall, at the street entrance, a group gathered, equipped with large packs, rain-resistant clothing, and hiking shoes.

These 30 IDF veterans – many wounded during fighting in Gaza – have completed months of rehabilitation and now live with various physical disabilities. Their goal: to trek through Nepal’s Annapurna Mountain range over 10 days.

Amid the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war, which has left thousands of IDF soldiers wounded both physically and psychologically, this year’s expedition is more poignant than ever. A July Defense Ministry statistic indicates that around 9,250 soldiers have been wounded since October 7, 2023; approximately 70% of them are reservists, and 30% in mandatory service or serving as career officers. Half of those wounded are under age 30. By the end of 2024, the number of casualties could rise to 14,000, according to the ministry.

This year’s trek to Nepal is the eighth annual hike organized by the Erez Foundation, founded and led by Shimon Pariente. It is the largest to date, with 97 participants. This year’s cohort is so large that they split up into groups; 34 participants already left to begin the journey just days before, along with six Nepalese guides, three doctors, a therapist, and numerous companions, mostly close family members or friends.

Pariente established the nonprofit in 1999 in memory of Brig.-Gen. Erez Gerstein, who was killed along with three other soldiers by an IED (improvised explosive device) laid by Hezbollah in Lebanon that year. An experienced alpinist, Pariente and his team at the Erez Foundation are dedicated to supporting IDF veterans, athletes, and children with physical disabilities as part of an empowering rehabilitation process. Wounded IDF soldiers are seen hiking through Nepal's Annapurna Mountains. (credit: Vered Schimmel)

The organization offers countless unique activities, such as adaptive ski and kite surfing workshops; trips to Mount Hermon with special-needs children; and the annual trek to Annapurna. Volunteers include those experienced in military and civilian rescue operations and navigation in extreme weather conditions.

Pariente said the Annapurna trip was conceived eight years ago after the nonprofit acquired mountain-climbing equipment that could assist adventurers with physical disabilities. “Today, soldiers travel and go on treks after they’re released from the army, but what about veterans with physical disabilities who want to experience the same things?” he said. Every year, the treks to Annapurna grow in participants and demand.

The challenging trek symbolizes not only a physical endeavor of spirit over body but also a journey toward healing after intense combat and rehabilitation. Many participants must use crutches, wheelchairs, and other mobility aids, as well as other healthcare assistance. Throughout the war, Pariente has visited hospitals, such as the Sheba Medical Center, where he met veterans who expressed interest in joining this year’s trek.

“This year, we’re especially seeing lots of post-traumatic stress at a level we haven’t seen in years,” Pariente said. “The hope is that it will be therapeutic for participants. It’s also a very bonding experience.

"Many have been in rehabilitation and their bodies may have healed, but the soul is part of them, and that needs some help, too."

Wounded IDF soldiers bonded by service and rehab

I JOINED these veterans at the airport to bid them farewell, alongside Jerusalem Post photojournalist Chen Schimmel (her mother regularly accompanies the Erez Foundation’s Nepal trek and traveled with the first group). Weaving through the lines for check-in and bag drop-off, I sensed an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation.

Many of the bonds between the group members were forged years ago in basic training, while some were formed in recent months during rehabilitation. The largest group included a reconnaissance combat team from Givati, “Tzevet Ittah,” named after their commander, Cpt. Harel Ittah, who fell in Gaza on December 30. Wounded IDF soldiers are seen at Ben-Gurion Airport ahead of traveling to Nepal with the Erez Foundation. (credit: CHEN SCHIMMEL)

Ittah and his team entered a building in Gaza, and in a volatile confrontation with terrorists, he sustained fatal wounds. Two soldiers from their team were killed, and several were left with life-threatening injuries, including trauma to their arms, legs, and heads.

When asked about their rehabilitation journey and preparedness for the trek, Pariente stressed the team’s resilience. “These guys are soldiers who have had to run; they’ve done long physical journeys in the army, and they mostly fear the unknown. Some of them are also afraid of heights. But they’re also so strong. They’ve been waiting for this for a while.”

THE FIRST group had already left to begin the trek, climbing for five days to meet Pariente’s group of IDF veterans, who will land by helicopter at a point called Homada, at an elevation of 3,280 meters. The next day, the group will journey to Manang and acclimatize for two nights at an altitude of 3,540 m. They will spend Shabbat there, with special activities planned, including songs and prayers with the Torah scroll that accompanies their journey.

After the weekend, they will continue to climb to a height of 4,050 m., and on Monday, to 4,500 m., where they will gather with musical instruments and an evening of songs. They will reach High Camp next, at an altitude of 4,900 m.

The climax of the trip comes the following day, when part of the group will wake up at 4 a.m. to climb the Thorung La Pass, one of the highest passes in the world, situated at over 5,400 m. Pariente said that in past treks, this is one of the most exciting parts of the trip, where participants are moved to tears and reflect on their journey – and begin the descent from there.

Pariente highlighted that several of the IDF veterans, including those using wheelchairs and other mobility aids, will join a fleet of helicopters to take them to more accessible points. Six Nepalese guides, alongside companions and Israeli volunteers from the team, will assist with special wheelchairs adapted for rough terrain and help carry these participants for certain portions of the trek.

Some participants, he noted, are dealing with severe injuries, including amputations and head traumas. As such, doctors – including a cardiologist accompanying his son, an IDF veteran – and a therapist joined the trip to assist with any medical needs and counseling.

Along with the Givati combat team, there are other individuals and groups who finished rehabilitation and joined the trek. Alon Hindi, 27, got married not long before the war began. He was a reservist officer in the 55th Brigade and served as a commander in the Paratrooper Brigade’s reconnaissance battalion.

In December, Hindi and his team entered a house in Khan Yunis, where a tunnel shaft was believed to be. Not long after they left the premises, a large IED exploded in front of them, resulting in a multi-casualty event. Fifteen soldiers were wounded; one was killed instantly.

Hindi was among the most seriously wounded by the explosion, sustaining injuries to his right hand and left leg. He was flown to Soroka Medical Center, where he underwent 13 hours of surgery. After 10 hours on the operating table, the doctors informed his family that his left leg would have to be amputated. However, Hindi’s mother insisted that the doctors try to save his leg – and after three more hours of surgery, they were successful.

Hindi spent almost a week sedated and began rehabilitation soon after. After spending months in recovery, which included additional operations and physical therapy, and though left with shrapnel, he is able to walk.

While in rehabilitation, he formed a bond with three other veterans – Omer Am-Shalom, Or Duwani, and Nir Gutman – who set off for the trek together. What makes the trip even more special is that Hindi’s twin brother is his companion for the journey. They were drafted together to the Paratrooper Brigade in 2015, and both served as IDF officers.

Remarkably, Hindi attended a friend’s wedding on Monday evening and arrived at the airport in the early morning hours of Tuesday. “I left rehabilitation yesterday morning; by the evening I was at a friend’s wedding, and here I am at 6:30 a.m. getting on a flight to Nepal,” he said.

“It’s a day you’ll never forget!” I told him. When asked about the upcoming trip, he said he was excited, reflecting, “It’s time to conquer more things; even if it’s totally absurd, it doesn’t make sense, I’m looking forward to it.”

That morning, I caught up with Hindi’s twin brother, who also recounted his sibling’s story and was there to help his brother every step of the way.

Hindi, Gutman, Duwani, and Am-Shalom are excited to face this new challenge side by side. “We didn’t serve in the army together, we weren’t wounded together, but we became close during rehab,” Gutman said. Their shared experiences have forged strong bonds that extend beyond their military training and service.

Am-Shalom is also a reservist who served in the Givati reconnaissance unit. He was wounded eight months ago while in combat in Gaza when the Humvee he was in overturned, badly wounding his leg. He was released from rehabilitation just two weeks ago. Before the war, he was studying to be a physical therapist and completed his degree while undergoing his own physical therapy.

Am-Shalom also spoke of his excitement about the trip. “It’s the first time I’m doing a long trek like this. I’m sure it will be an insane experience. It’s also an opportunity to digest what needs to be digested in a healthy way.”

His older brother Itay, who is his companion, commented, “It’s amazing what they [the Erez Foundation] are doing. Staff here that take care of everything – the flight, logistics, the smallest things possible.”

The brothers were dropped off by their mother, who came to say goodbye. She spoke of her nervousness about their trek, but also said “That’s what mothers do.” She helped them with last-minute adjustments to their bags and proudly took photos before sending them off on their journey.

Throughout the morning, I heard more personal stories that highlight the resilience and determination of these veterans. Duwani served as an officer and commander in the Shaked Battalion in Givati. Before October 7, 2023, his battalion was stationed in Judea and Samaria, and on that day they traveled down to the Gaza border.

As the war went on, they entered Gaza, where Duwani was wounded at the end of December after months of service. “I received three bullets – one in the leg and two in the chest area,” he recounted. “This is my first time doing a trek. I’m excited to be able to disconnect a little.”

AS DEPARTURE time approached, the participants expressed a mix of excitement and apprehension. They were well aware of the trek’s difficulty and the risks involved.

The trek at Annapurna is one of the most famous in the world but also one of the most challenging. Tragic accidents, including the deaths of Israeli hikers in 2014 due to avalanches, are a somber reminder of nature’s unpredictability. Several variables remain beyond human control, ranging from flight cancellations and problematic weather to jeeps stuck in the snow.

“People can make a lot of mistakes, and sometimes nature is stronger than us. But we’ve done this several times and come well prepared,” Pariente noted.

Meticulous planning and an expert staff are in place to mitigate risks. The group will be assisted by local Nepalese guides and Israeli staff experienced in mountain trekking. “There are many good people contributing to this effort,” Pariente said, acknowledging the donors and volunteers who make the trip possible.

As the group moved along to drop off their luggage, their camaraderie was evident. They helped each other with luggage, shared travel tips, and discussed the flights ahead, including their layover in Dubai. Some have even brought foldable chairs to make the wait more comfortable. One veteran packed the same protein bars he ate while serving in Gaza, while others compared hiking gear and talked about the bargains they hoped to find in Kathmandu.

These veterans reminded me of my time in the IDF as a shooting instructor who taught combat soldiers in both reserve and permanent service. They exuded the confidence of experienced soldiers but aren’t afraid of banter and don’t take themselves too seriously.

Despite joining this group for only part of the trip, I gained special insight into their dynamics, both seeing the larger group of the Givati combat team and the smaller groups that met one another in rehabilitation, as well as their bonds with their families.

Before they headed to security, we took a moment to wish them well. They posed for photos, and parents and siblings offered last-minute hugs and words of encouragement. We said goodbye, wished them luck, and waited in anticipation to hear about their experiences upon their return.

Fortunately, I managed to catch up with some of the participants nearly a week into their trek via WhatsApp conversations. Despite the poor Wi-Fi connection and their long days, they found time to send me updates about their experiences.

Gutman highlighted the challenges of the trek but emphasized how the people around him have uplifted his spirits. “The trek so far has been excellent. I’m meeting amazing people and feel that our mission to complete it is meaningful and personal. We’re facing both physical and mental challenges, but we support one another, and together we can overcome anything.”

He also discussed his connection to nature and how it has been a significant part of his rehabilitation. “Nature is a significant part of my life,” he said; “and after my injury, returning to do the things I love fills my spirit and improves my physical condition.”

Am-Shalom noted that the trek itself is physically challenging, especially with the high altitude making breathing difficult. Walking downhill has been difficult due to the injury in his left leg, but he feels strengthened by the support and camaraderie of others.

“My left leg is very weak, making it hard to control my descent, so I’m using a special wheelchair adapted for rough terrain, which is carried by four people. All the volunteers here are incredibly supportive, which alleviates some of the difficulty.”

He reflected on his newfound perspective regarding the physical challenges and the journey he has undergone in his rehabilitation. He reminded me that he had been released from rehabilitation just two weeks before, and until then he could only walk with crutches for about 10 minutes.

“In Nepal, I’m covering distances that I haven’t accomplished in months. My body is sore, but this trek has shown me that I am capable of much more.” 