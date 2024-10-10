Police arrest five ISIS-linked suspects in alleged Azrieli Mall in Tel Aviv terror attack

Five suspects who were planning a large terror attack at the Azrieli Mall in Tel Aviv were arrested by Central District police special unit officers, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

The suspects, all from Taybeh, were previously unknown to the police and were found with a Carl Gustav rifle and other materials. The Five reportedly swore their allegiance to ISIS and planned a combined terror attack involving a car bomb and shooting at the Azrieli Mall.

A prosecutor’s statement was submitted on Tuesday, and an indictment on terrorism charges is expected on Friday. The Gideonim Unit, as well as Shin Bet operatives, also participated in the arrests.

The case began with the arrests of Mahmoud Azzam and Ibrahim Sheikh Youssef from Taybeh, who follow ISIS ideology. As the joint investigation progressed, it was discovered that the two had intended to join ISIS combat zones abroad and had contacts with foreign ISIS operatives.

Creating a small terror cell, they recruited three additional Taybeh residents - Sajed Masarwa, Abdallah Baransi, and Abd al-Karim Baransi - to further the cell's terrorist activities in Israel. Azrieli Center is illuminated in support of Israel during the war with Hamas (credit: EYAL TAGER)

Police reported that the suspects, aged 20-30, pledged allegiance to ISIS and consumed inciting materials from the Islamist group.

Targeting a crowded area

During the investigation, security forces found materials like potassium in their possession, which can also be used to make explosives. According to reports, the suspects had planned a combined attack involving a car bomb and shooting, targeting a crowded area in central Israel, including the Azrieli Towers.

The Shin Bet and police emphasized that this is a dangerous, unusual organization of Israeli citizens who united to carry out severe terrorist actions against Israel and its citizens under ISIS ideology.

The terror plot was thwarted through precise intelligence efforts by the Shin Bet and Israeli police. Central District Commander Major General Yair Hatzroni noted the severity of the security threat, stating that the combined investigation prevented a major disaster and saved lives.

He stressed that any intent to promote security threats with extremist ideology is taken seriously and assured that the police would continue using all available means to prevent such threats to Israel’s security and its citizens.