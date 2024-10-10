‘I see them as heroes’: Remembering the police officers in Israel-Hamas war

A memorial service was held on Tuesday evening at the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem to honor the Israel Police officers who risked, and in many cases, gave their lives during the tragic events of October 7. Many people from across the country gathered to commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of these officers.

The memorial took place in the aftermath of the unprecedented attacks by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists. The event opened with memorial candles set up to be lit in honor of the officers by the attendees, alongside footage depicting the widespread destruction in southern Israel. The scenes of destroyed homes and burnt communities stirred deep emotions in those present, serving as a reminder of the immense challenges the Israel Police faced on that day.

In memory of Dan Ganot

Many attendees had direct ties to the officers on the front lines during the attacks, making the event personal for those present. Among them was Cheli Ganot, mother of Israel Police Superintendent Dan Ganot, who delivered one of the most moving speeches of the evening in tribute to her son, who fell during the battle at Kibbutz Be'eri.

“Dan and his team got to Be’eri and were able to distract the terrorists that were inside a home and were trying to enter into a safe room where a family was hiding,” Cheli explained. “The terrorists then fired an RPG at their armored vehicle, exploding inside, taking the lives of four officers.

Dan and whoever was still alive got into a different vehicle and drove through the kibbutz, right into an ambush where a second RPG was fired at them. “What was left of Dan was just his DNA,” she explained, holding back tears. Police officers (left to right), Netta Lovtov Chettah, Ido Baum, and Remo Salman El-Hozayel, in a panel discussion mediated by Avi Mayer (right) (credit: NOA FEIGANBAUM)

Cheli spoke about Dan’s courage and unwavering sense of duty, explaining that he had always been a protector and didn’t hesitate to put his life on the line when the attacks of October 7 occurred. Her heartfelt words touched the audience, leading to a standing ovation in tribute to Dan and all the officers who served that day.

While Cheli's tribute was incredibly moving, it was just one of many shared that night. The ceremony underscored a central theme: no two stories were the same. Each officer had faced unique challenges, moments of fear and bravery, and carried their responsibilities in different ways.

Sergeant Remo Salman El-Hozayel

A panel discussion moderated by Avi Mayer followed, during which three police officers shared their personal experiences from October 7. Sergeant Remo Salman El-Hozayel, a Bedouin Muslim officer, recounted his heroic actions at the Nova music festival, where he saved over 200 lives. He described the chaos and gunfire, and how he guided festival-goers to safety.

“I remember a teenager rose from the bushes and waved me down. He begged me to take him with me as I had a car full of people,” El-Hozayel said. “I looked at him and told him I would return for him. He looked at me and told me, ‘I don’t want to die here,’ and it broke my heart.”

Collecting evidence

Ido Baum, from the Lahav 433 cyber division, shared his team's difficult and emotionally taxing role in identifying victims after the attacks. He spoke about the heartbreak of delivering tragic news to families and how his unit opened a family center where relatives could provide DNA samples to help identify their loved ones.

Mayer explained to the attendees that Baum’s unit was the unit that brought back the head of one of the victims for burial. “It was a race against time to bring as much evidence as we could,” Baum explained his experience. “The detectives went into the fields to look for any cameras that watched over the areas.”

Chief Superintendent Netta Levtov Chattah, head of the Identification and Forensics Division, provided a sobering account of the challenges her team faced in identifying bodies after the attacks. Many of the victims were so badly mutilated that traditional methods of identification were impossible. Chattah’s account underscored the horror of the attacks and the dedication of her team in ensuring that every victim was given a name and properly laid to rest.

“[My motivation] was the families,” Chattah explained when asked what kept her going. “Just bringing people home, giving families their closure.

“Because if you don’t have that closure, you can’t go through that grieving process and move on,” she continued. “Everyone worked towards the same goal.”

As the panel discussion concluded, Mayer asked El-Hozayel about the exact number of people he had saved. He responded, “Roughly around 200.” His answer was met with audible gasps and a standing ovation from the audience, a powerful gesture of respect for his bravery and service.

When speaking about the police officers who died while saving lives, El-Hozayel said, “I see them as heroes.”

The ceremony concluded with an address from Chief Superintendent Mirit Ben Mayor, who paid tribute to the officers who fought bravely on October 7 and in the days that followed. She praised their bravery and dedication and, with a final salute, honored those who risked their lives to protect the nation. The audience then joined together to sing the national anthem, "Hatikvah," creating a unifying moment that underscored the resilience of the Israeli people.

This memorial was a fitting tribute to these men and women, whose courage and heroism on October 7 will forever be remembered. Their stories serve as a reminder of the incredible sacrifices made to protect the nation, leaving a profound impact on everyone who attended.