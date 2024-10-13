IDF troops kill Hezbollah terrorists, unearth underground terror infrastructure in southern Lebanon

IDF troops, under the command of the 91st Division, engaged in close-quarter combat and killed Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon, the military reported on Sunday.

The IDF also noted troops had destroyed terror infrastructure positioned across the Israel-Lebanon border.

Troops carried out activities in southern Lebanon, including confiscating and demolishing numerous weapons such as dozens of rockets, AK-47s, grenades, and Kornet anti-tank missiles, which were meant to be used by Hezbollah's elite Radwan forces, the military noted.

Underground terror infrastructure

The IDF said soldiers had uncovered weapons storehouses in which were numerous missiles, with the military noting these had been located in civilians' homes. IDF troops operate in southern Lebanon. October 13, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Similarly, in the center of a village, troops unearthed underground infrastructure. In addition, the soldiers found weapons in dozens of such underground spaces.