First cranes flock to Hula Valley amid war in North

The first cranes of the season flocked to the Hula Valley in Israel's North earlier in October, KKL-JNF announced.

The arrival of the cranes, a family consisting of parents and two fledglings, marks the beginning of the fall migratory season in the area.

The cranes were welcomed by the flamingoes who are already on-site, the organization said, adding that this year's arrival was marred by the shadow of war in northern Israel.

“These are moments of excitement intertwined with sadness and concern," KKL-JNF Field Manager at the Hula Lake, Inbar Shlomit Rubin said.

"The return of the cranes fills our hearts with hope and optimism. However, the ongoing security situation and the sounds of war pose significant challenges for these magnificent birds," she stated. First cranes flock to Hula Valley. October, 2024. (credit: Inbar Shlomit Rubin, KKL-JNF)

"In 'normal' years, the cranes herald the start of the season in the wetland. Unfortunately, this year, we are unable to invite visitors to enjoy the healing beauty of nature alongside them,” Rubin added.

Emphasizing the symbolism in the cranes' arrival, Rubin noted that the birds "maintain their family structure for a very long time, representing family and love. Like the cranes, we all hope that everyone will soon return to the embrace of their families in peace.”

Thousands of cranes migrate to Hula Valley

According to the KKL-JNF's website, throughout the fall migratory season, some 35,000 cranes arrive at the Hula Valley, with 15,000 of them remaining in the area during the winter months.

In addition to cranes, pelicans, storks and herons arrive at the valley, among other species.