KKL-JNF is helping to rebuild the lives of Kfar Aza residents .You can help

Kibbutz Kfar Aza was one of the communities most impacted by October 7. After Hamas either murdered or kidnapped 10% of its 700 residents, the survivors were displaced and have been scattered throughout the country ever since – until now. Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund has just completed the construction of a new neighborhood for Kfar Aza residents in Kibbutz Ruhama in a record time of just four months, instead of ten months as initially planned, at a cost of NIS 55 million. Members of Kfar Aza are now beginning to move into their new homes. Five of the 120 houses have been left empty and are intended for the Kfar Aza members who were abducted and are still being held captive by Hamas – Gali, Zivi, Emily, Doron, and Keith. A new neighborhood for Kfar Aza residents in Kibbutz Ruhama (Credit: YOAV LIN/KKL-JNF)

Gon Sosna, a resident of Kfar Aza, said: “This is a very exciting moment. We can finally end our evacuation and move into our own homes, where we can begin to rehabilitate and recover. We still hope to return to Kfar Aza together with those who were kidnapped, but now, thanks to KKL-JNF, which completed the homes earlier than expected, we will be able to stay in our own temporary homes. We sincerely thank everyone who helped.” The project will provide immediate housing for families from Kfar Aza, who have been scattered throughout the country for many months. It is expected that they will remain in Kibbutz Ruhama for two years until new permanent housing is completed in Kfar Aza. A new neighborhood for Kfar Aza residents in Kibbutz Ruhama (Credit: YOAV LIN/KKL-JNF)

KKL-JNF Chairwoman Ifat Ovadia-Luski said: “The rehabilitation and strengthening of settlement in the western Negev are Zionist challenges of the highest order. As we have done throughout history, the JNF is now enlisting in a Zionist settlement project that will provide confidence to the residents of Kibbutz Kfar Aza and strengthen the western Negev. KKL-JNF is proud of this project which gives confidence to the residents of Kibbutz Kfar Aza and is enabling them to rebuild their community after the difficult events of October 7.”

KKL-JNF has many tasks and projects for the rehabilitation of the Gaza Envelope communities, its infrastructure, and its population. Please join us in helping restore this vital and essential area of the State of Israel.

This article was written in cooperation with KKL-JNF.