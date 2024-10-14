Watch: IDF raids underground Hezbollah base for planning invasions into northern Israel

The IDF announced on Monday that they had uncovered an extensive underground Hezbollah base stretching nearly a kilometer.

The base served as a command and control for Hezbollah's special forces, the Radwan Forces, and stretched 800 meters underground. Hezbollah weapons seized by the IDF during a raid of an underground compound in southern Lebanon (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF's Yahalom unit raided the base following intelligence collected in southern Lebanon. Inside, they found helicopter-fired missiles, mortar shells, motorcycles, living quarters, and means for long-term stays, including a kitchen stocked with food and supplies.

Hezbollah invasion of Israel

The IDF believes these supplies were supposed to be used during a planned Hezbollah invasion of Israel. An underground Hezbollah compound that was raided by the IDF in southern Lebanon. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

They also accused Hezbollah of deliberately embedding this underground compound underneath civilian areas.

Troops encountered some fighting but ultimately eliminated the forces in the tunnels with the support of the IAF. An underground Hezbollah compound that was raided by the IDF in southern Lebanon. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The tunnels were mostly abandoned, as Hezbollah is believed to have evacuated a few days prior.

IDF Chief Spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari: "They were planning, with these motorcycles here, to enter Kiryat Shmona, to Yiftah, to villages and positions inside Israel and conduct a massacre. They were here only a couple of days ago."