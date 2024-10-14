High Court inches toward comptroller in battle with IDF over October 7

The High Court of Justice is finally inching toward State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman in his year-long battle with the IDF and Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara over probing certain failures related to the October 7 disaster and related ongoing security problems.

In a hearing and decision on Monday, Justices Noam Sohlberg, David Mintz, and Yael Wilner gave the IDF three weeks to make some more compromises toward Englman, after which, if there is no deal between the sides, it is threatening to issue a binding decision.

This small progress came after Englman took the unprecedented step of pleading with the justices himself in a classified hearing, whereas usually, one of his lawyers would speak on his behalf.

It is inching or incremental progress because three weeks is a longer time than the justices have given when they really want to put pressure on a party - sometimes as little as 24 hours or possibly one week - but it is also much less than the three months that the justices gave for negotiations in July.

In mid-July, the court told the sides to negotiate more and reach a deal by October 31. Matanyahu Englman, State Comptroller of Israel and President of The European Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions, giving a speech at the 160 year anniversary of the Romanian Court of Account, September 20, 2024. (credit: COURTESY OF THE STATE COMPTROLLER'S OFFICE)

This was such a long period of time to negotiate that the IDF essentially ignored the comptroller during this period, especially because from late July to late August and again since mid-September, there were crises with Lebanon and Iran.

High court pressures IDF

There was a crisis with Lebanon and Iran in July-August over the killing of Hezbollah chief Fuad Shukr and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh while visiting Tehran, as well as another crisis in mid-September as the IDFdecapitated much of Hezbollah and the Islamic Republic attacked Israel head-on.

However, the Post understands that the comptroller, in his personal time with the judges, helped convince them that his intentions to probe were pure and that if kept limited, they would not help Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu avoid a potential later state inquiry and could conceivably help fix some problematic issues.

Publicizing security gaps related to the Nova festival on October 7, security relating to east Jerusalem, and dealing with the drone threat, as well as other home front defense issues, could help save lives in the future.

Still, the High Court could always press the sides to negotiate more in three weeks. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Since August, it has been relatively clear that the latest version of the fight between IDF Chief of Staff Lt .-Gen. Herzi Halevi and Englman are not just concerned over how busy the military is but about who will determine the narrative of who is at fault for October 7.

Halevi has been worried that Englman will place all the blame on the military and leave Netanyahu relatively untouched despite his being one of the fathers of “the concept” that maintaining a deterred Hamas running Gaza was a good plan, and in any case, Halevi wants a state inquiry with broader powers of Netanyahu and the government.

Englman has noted that – for better or for worse – Netanyahu is not allowing a state inquiry and that the country cannot afford to have had any independent larger review of the October 7 disaster, even if a state inquiry might be better and could happen at some later distant point.

The fight started in January.

From October 7 until January, Englman did not broach the issue of investigating the October 7 failures.

As long as tens of thousands of IDF soldiers were fighting large battles in northern Gaza and then in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza as well as central Gaza, he knew that it would be problematic to try to move the issue forward.

However, as of January, the IDF had proclaimed it had achieved operational control of northern Gaza, and it also alluded to being close to crushing Hamas in Khan Yunis (which it announced formally by early February.)

Yet when Englman pressed to open his probe, Halevi rebuked Englman, emphasizing that there was still fighting going on in Gaza, that the IDF might undertake a new invasion, such as in Rafah, that there was still daily fighting going on with Hezbollah, and that the question of establishing a more secure reality for northern residents could lead to a much larger conflict.

With all of these issues on the menu, he said that the IDF needed to spend time probing by the comptroller, which would take away its attention from an ongoing war.

Further, he flagged that the comptroller had never probed the IDF mid-war and only afterward.

Englman retorted that he would focus on issues that were less central to needing to interview military commanders, such as security for the border villages, clearing the bodies of October 7 victims from the battlefield, and other such issues.

In addition, Englman argued that the current war was the longest Israel had fought since the 1948-1949 Independence War, such that the country could not wait until an amorphous end date.

Halevi responded that it might make sense for Englman to carry out a probe, but not before the IDF carried out its own October 7 probes.

But from March until August, the IDF kept changing when it would publish its own probes.

In August, the IDF decided to indefinitely delay publishing the probes, though it had committed to publishing them first in June and then in August.

There are still no plans to publish the probes in the near term.

In fairness to the military, it agreed to probe four side issues, up from two, and then up to six side issues, up from four.

In fairness to the comptroller, he has agreed to roll back some major issues for a longer time. At the same time, he has insisted on covering ten issues, four of which are somewhat major issues that the IDF has not agreed to.

The IDF has said that the current crisis with Hezbollah and Iran leaves it too distracted to cooperate with Englman, but the comptroller may have started to convince the justices on Monday that a year into the war, the excuse of being too busy may have become too open-ended.