Voices crying out from depths of Gaza tunnels:' Hostage family forum launches observer installation

A new installation in Tel Aviv's hostage square seeks to raise awareness of the plight of the IDF observers still held hostage, the Hostage Family Forum announced Tuesday.

The installation, "Starting Watch," will feature a burned command post with five observer stations - one for each of the five IDF observers who are still held hostage in Gaza - Liri Albag, Agam Berger, Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Karina Ariev.

"This installation continues where everything began—with their actual roles as observers in the military," Orly Gilboa, Daniela's mother, said.

"All five young women held complex, unique, and highly responsible positions alongside their friends who were tragically murdered that day. In these roles, they had warned about the conditions that led to October 7th, but their voices went unheard," she added.

"Even now, there's a sense that those who should be listening to them still fail to hear their voices. These are voices crying out from the depths of the tunnels in Gaza, pleading for rescue." Protesters hold up giant posters of the female hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza in the day that the clip of their abduction was published on May 22, 2024. (credit: Oded Engel)

"The hope is that this installation will once again underscore the urgency with which we must act—the same urgency that was needed before October 7th but was ignored. Now, the expectation is that we will indeed take action," she concluded.

Radio transmissions recorded at the Nahal Oz outpost, from which the observers were taken hostage, on October 7, will be played as part of the installation.

The installation will be staffed by former observers who will share information about what their role entails as well as emphasize their "commitment to not leaving their fellow observers behind," the forum said.

Installations to be displayed in Jerusalem, Haifa, and Beersheba

During the sukkot holiday, similar installations will be displayed in Jerusalem, Haifa, and Beersheba.

Seven observers were kidnapped alive from Nahal Oz on October 7. Ori Megidish was rescued by the IDF in October, and Noa Marciano was killed by Hamas in captivity. Her body was recovered by the IDF in November and returned for burial in Israel.

Fifteen other observers who served at the base were murdered by Hamas on October 7.

Fifteen other observers who served at the base were murdered by Hamas on October 7.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.