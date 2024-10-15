‘Being together gives us strength’: For Kfar Aza, home is just beyond the horizon

As Jewish communities worldwide celebrate Sukkot, they recall the journey of the Israelites through the desert, living in fragile sukkot (temporary shelters) after their exodus from Egypt. The festival is a reminder that even in times of uncertainty, community and faith can provide strength and unity.

This Sukkot, the community of Kfar Azza finds itself walking a path that resonates with their ancestor’s experiences. After the devastating events of October 7, 2023, they face the task of rebuilding their lives, homes, and community, much like the Israelites in the desert. Kfar Azza's new temporary residence: ‘Kfar Azza is not just a place – it’s an idea.’ (Credit: Kfar Azza Foundation)

Kfar Aza, the now well-known kibbutz near Israel’s Gaza border, was shattered by the violent terrorist attack on October 7. Many residents were killed, others kidnapped, and half of their homes reduced to rubble. In the aftermath, following a long year spent in hotels, the community is now transitioning to temporary housing in Kibbutz Ruhama, also located in the Northern Negev region.

In speaking about this transition, Alon Futterman, CEO of the Kfar Aza Foundation, explained the road that Kfar Aza residents had to take since that fateful day: “They’ve gone from their homes, which were under fire, to a hotel room where they lived for a year, and now to caravans where they will live for the next two years until they can return home.”

Just as the sukkot provided shelter and protection for the Israelites, the caravans in Ruhama offer Kfar Aza residents a temporary refuge. Theirs is a journey not only of physical displacement but also of emotional and communal resilience. “These are large caravans,” Futterman explains, “and while they are not permanent homes, they offer shelter for at least the next two years while we rebuild Kfar Aza. It’s not about permanence right now – it’s about survival.” Alon Futterman, CEO of the Kfar Azza Foundation. (Credit: Kfar Azza Foundation)

“The temporary settlement is partially ready,” Futterman shared, “It’s made up of two neighborhoods and a community center. One neighborhood is ready, but the other is still being completed, so the move will be gradual. The first families are moving just in time for Sukkot.”

Futterman also pointed out the efforts to create a welcoming environment in their temporary settlement by developing essential infrastructure, including playgrounds, workshops for tradespeople, portable school buildings, and kindergartens. This goes as far as the minor details, like planting flowers, to foster a sense of home despite the temporary nature of their situation.

As the former CEO of Keren Hayesod and TALMA, Futterman, with his vast experience, revealed that the work of the Kfar Aza Foundation doesn’t focus solely on pure construction, as in the wake of October 7, Kfar Aza was left with significant gaps in leadership. “Fifty percent of the key figures in Kfar Aza were murdered,” Futterman shares somberly. “And from those who survived, some requested to take a step back.”

This left the community in desperate need of new leadership. “We had to bring in a new education director, a new community manager, and a new welfare manager,” he explains, and added: “We have to remember that beyond the murdered, the kidnapped, and the fact that they can’t live in their homes, the community as a whole couldn’t bring in the financial resources they needed, while at the same time, their expenses just kept growing.”

“If in the past, one social worker was enough for the kibbutz, today there’s a team of social workers big enough to serve a small city,” Futterman reflects. “If before, three youth counselors were enough to work with the children after school, today we have over 70 staff members in the education and care teams working with 240 children in Kfar Aza, aged from newborns to 18 years old.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

These numbers paint a picture of the scale of the challenge. Children who have returned from captivity, orphans, and those unable to live in their homes for the next two years face complex emotional and psychological trauma. “The complexity is infinite,” Futterman adds. “The adults can sometime struggle with day to day tasks, and you could zoom in on any particular group and see what their needs are.

That is, in essence, the focus of the Kfar Aza Foundation – education, health with an emphasis on mental health, community, commemoration, welfare, and construction, which includes both the temporary settlement in Ruhama and Kfar Aza itself.”

For the children of Kfar Aza, this temporary solution has disrupted their sense of security and their education. “No one thinks the children of Kfar Aza have truly learned in the past year. Of course, they didn’t,” Futterman admits. “The achievement was simply getting them into school frameworks. But now, we have to ask how we bridge the academic gap. Ido Felus, ‘Ha’Nitzanim Shel Ofir’ director: ‘We can bring the hostages back and ensure a full recovery for all of us.’ (Credit: Kfar Azza Foundation)

Sometime soon, we’ll have to confront the educational challenges, which starts now.”The people of Kfar Aza have had to unite as a community, leaning on one another to survive and thrive. Ido Felus, a 24-year-old native of Kfar Aza and director of the “Ha’Nitzanim Shel Ofir” program, knows all too well the importance of communal strength.

“I think that’s what every person looks for – whether they’re going on a trip or something tragic happens – the desire to return home,” he said, “It’s incredibly difficult to live an entire year without a home.” Felus, like many in Kfar Aza, is committed to rebuilding the community for future generations. “After this year, everything has a sense of fear about it,” he says. “But for me, the fact that my parents will now be in Kibbutz Ruhama gives me peace, knowing they have a home, even if it’s temporary.”

The program was established in memory of Ofir Libstein z”l, the late head of the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council, and his son Nitzan z”l, both of whom were killed during the attack. The emotional toll on the residents of Kfar Aza is palpable. Felus recalls how the first six months after the attack were spent searching for a sense of safety.“I spent those months just looking for some sort of shelter after our home was broken into. We were all looking for that warm place that would give us peace. I hope we find it, even if only temporarily, in Ruhama.”

Through his work with Ha’Nitzanim Shel Ofir, Felus and his team members helped unite the older and younger generations of Kfar Aza. “Once a week, the elders and the youth have a social gathering. The older generation connects us to the spirit of the kibbutz, and we, the younger generation, revitalize them with our energy,” he explains. “Every time I leave one of these meetings, I feel stronger.”

The “Ha’Nitzanim Shel Ofir” program has already garnered support from key organizations like UJA NY and IsraAID. Their backing has enabled the program to engage its first 100 young adults, providing them with opportunities for community building and personal development. Expanding the program will affect the lives of more young adults and help deepen their connection to Kfar Aza during challenging times.

Despite the uncertainty, 70% of Kfar Aza families have chosen to stay with the community and move to Ruhama. “That’s an unprecedented number,” Futterman notes. “Even those who chose not to move are staying connected to the community. All of this is temporary until Kfar Aza reopens.”

“For us at the foundation, the mission is to create these anchors,” Futterman says. “To give the community as much stability as possible in a time when there is no stability. It’s about being able to offer welfare services and mental health support to everyone, no matter what the state provides – because they belong to Kfar Aza.” He goes on to state that what the community needs, now more than ever, is partnership.

“After October 7,” he said, “people from all over the world came to see the horrors up close, but Kfar Aza still lives that day, so come visit. Come give us strength, come in solidarity, and support Kfar Aza. If you are part of an organization that offers support of any kind – now is the time to consider supporting the community directly. Let the people of Kfar Aza share their stories. These communities have leadership, there are people to talk to and create partnerships with.”

He adds, “The long-term goal is to deepen people’s connection to Kfar Aza. Today, Kfar Aza is not just a place – it’s an idea. You can be part of Kfar Aza no matter where you live. The more people feel the community provides for them, the more stability they will feel, and I believe this will influence their decision about whether to return home in two years or not.”

As we celebrate Sukkot, the story of Kfar Aza reminds us of the power of community, hope, and faith in times of uncertainty. “If we hold onto our unity, our love for one another, and our belief in ourselves and each other,” Felus concluded, “we can bring the hostages back and ensure a full recovery for all of us. I truly believe in that.”

This story was written in partnership with the Kfar Aza Foundation.