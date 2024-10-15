AG warns Netanyahu: Cabinet decisions endanger national security

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara issued a sharply written letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday evening, warning him against unprofessional work processes in the National Security Cabinet and decision-making procedures that violate government protocol and possibly endanger national security.

The decision in question was one to supply mobile bomb shelters to Israelis who live in illegal outposts in the West Bank. According to the AG's letter, the issue first came up in a security cabinet meeting on October 2, but no decision was made on it. Then, on October 10, the issue came up for a vote and was approved – without necessary legal, budgetary, and security staff work to examine it.

Baharav-Miara accused Government Secretary Yossi Fuchs of intentionally leaving the matter off of the October 10 meeting's agenda, so as to bring it up at the end of the meeting and approve it without proper procedure. Baharav-Miara pointed out that the decision was not a political one but a security one, and that the fact that it came to a vote in the security cabinet and not in the government plenum was questionable in and of itself.

'Essential guarantees'

"The rules are not a procedural nuisance, but essential guarantees for the cabinet's proper activity and decision-making for the public good," the AG wrote.

"The cabinet is not a safe haven to make decisions without proper procedure or to circumvent the work procedures laid out in the government protocol. The responsibility to ensure that such improper conduct does not repeat itself is the prime minister's, hence this letter," she concluded. Gali Baharav Miara (credit: Yonatan Zindel/Flash90)

The letter joined a similar letter regarding the government plenum's work processes from earlier this year, and the AG argued in the letter that the "disruptions" in the work of the government plenum were "trickling down" into the national security cabinet.

The prime minister's office issued a response in which it said that the matter had been discussed amongst the relevant bodies, and therefore the decision on the issue of the mobile shelters were made properly. The prime minister's office said that the prime minister had directed the relevant security bodies after the October 2 meeting to conduct the necessary staff work, and that this had been carried out.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich accused the attorney general of "opposing: the placing of the shelters at the outposts, writing that "we will continue to repair, regulate, and do de-facto sovereignty, and the attorney general's office will continue to disturb."