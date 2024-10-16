IDF eliminates Hamas northern Gaza drone commander Mahmoud al-Mabhouh

Israel Air Force aircraft, in coordination with the 454th Artillery Brigade, eliminated Hamas terrorist Mahmoud al-Mabhouh, the IDF reported on Wednesday morning.

Mabhouh was the commander of the terrorist organization’s drone unit in northern Gaza, the military noted. He was responsible for overseeing drone operations targeting Israeli territory and IDF troops.

Additionally, in the Jabalya area, several terrorists have been eliminated since Tuesday morning via aerial strikes and close-quarters combat encounters between IDF soldiers from Division 162 and the terrorists, the IDF further reported.

Moreover, in Rafah, Nahal Reconnaissance Unit fighters, operating under the command of the Gaza Division, reportedly used drones to neutralize an armed terrorist cell that was planning an attack against IDF troops. Hezbollah weapons and other combat equipment confiscated by Israeli forces on 16-Oct-2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Simultaneously, in Lebanon, IDF soldiers have eliminated several terrorists through ground engagements and airstrikes. During the operations, the Israeli forces had uncovered rocket launchers, mortar bombs, anti-tank missiles, and additional military equipment targeting northern Israel, the IDF reported.

IDF strikes over 140 Hezbollah targets

Under Northern Command’s guidance, over 140 Hezbollah terror targets were struck across more than 50 locations.

Targets struck reportedly included weapons storage sites, launchers, military facilities, and terror cells.

In one incident, Division 91 forces identified enemy fire and guided an IAF aircraft to eliminate the threat.

The IDF reiterated in its statement that it was continuing its activities to disrupt Hezbollah’s capabilities above and below ground in Lebanon and Hamas’s operations in the Gaza Strip.