EU won't pull back UN troops from south Lebanon, Austrian minister says

European Union countries that contribute to UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL in Lebanon have no intention of pulling back from the south of the country despite Israeli calls to do so, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said.

Sixteen EU countries, including Austria, contribute to UNIFIL, and the recent incidents in which IDF troops fired at UNIFIL posts on the border have sparked alarm among European governments.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the UN to withdraw UNIFIL "from Hezbollah strongholds and from the combat zones."

But Schallenberg, summarizing a discussion among EU foreign ministers on Monday, said European nations were not minded to pull troops back or out.

"There was no debate about pulling back or whatever," he told Reuters in an interview in Brussels.

"They are there to stay, but the security and the safety of our troops is paramount and has to be ensured by everybody," said Schallenberg, whose country has about 160 soldiers in UNIFIL.

European nations contribute about 3,600 troops to the 10,000-strong force.

Discussion planned on long-term role of mission

EU contributors plan to hold a video call on Wednesday on their current posture and the longer-term role of the mission when it comes to troop levels, equipment and rules of engagement, according to European officials.

Israel has said Hezbollah used the peacekeepers’ positions as cover for attacks and that it has a right to respond.

Schallenberg said Israel had a right to defend itself against Hezbollah, but even unintentional attacks on peacekeeping positions were a breach of international law.

"There's a clear demand on Israel to be very cautious on this," he said in the interview, which took place late on Tuesday afternoon.