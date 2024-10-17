'Somewhere in hell' he wishes he made a deal: Reactions to the reports of Sinwar's death

The IDF’s Thursday announcement that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar might have been eliminated in Gaza was met with celebration by several Israeli officials.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, sharing photos of eliminated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas terrorist Mohammed Deif, wrote on X/Twitter “You will pursue your enemies and they will fall before you by the sword.” - Leviticus 26 Our enemies cannot hide. We will pursue and eliminate them.”

Former government spokesperson Eylon Levy commented on X “It is possible that somewhere in hell, Yahya Sinwar is sitting with the whole of Hamas’ leadership, looking up and thinking they should have released the hostages when they had the chance.” IDF mural of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as a mouse at IDF base. (credit: HANNAH ESKIN)

“After Bin Laden was killed, his body was chucked in the sea. Just saying.”

US officials also celebrated the reports of Sinwar’s death

“The world, in all likelihood, has been rid of Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind of the deadliest massacre of the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” Representative Ritchie Torres wrote on X. “We are awaiting official confirmation of the status of Sinwar’s corpse rotting in hell where he belongs.”