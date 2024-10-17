'No victory without all the hostages home': Families react to Sinwar elimination reports

Family members of some of the 101 hostages still held by Hamas reacted Thursday to reports that [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar was eliminated by IDF soldiers, urging Israel's leadership to use this as leverage for a hostage deal, and expressing concern for the fate of the hostages.

"We settled the score with mass murderer Sinwar but now, more than ever, the life of my son Matan and the rest of the hostages is in real danger," said Einav Zangauker, reacting to reports of the assasination of Sinwar Thursday night.

"There will be no real closure, there will be no total victory, if we don't save lives and bring them home."

"This is the time to translate [military] achievements and the assasination to a diplomatic move that will bring our loved ones home," she added, highlighting that the prime minister, defense minister, and IDF chief of staff have all said that Hamas is militarily defeated.

"Netanyahu, do not bury the hostages. Go now to the negotiations and the public and present a new Israeli idea." The families of hostages held in Gaza hold a silent protest to mark one year since the October 7 attack by Hamas during which their loved ones were taken hostage, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 7, 2024. (credit: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters)

"My Matan and the other hostages in the tunnels are out of time," she said, stressing that Netanyahu has achieved an image of victory and should now bring about a deal.

Hostage Omer Neutra's parents Orna and Ronen also reacted to the news saying that the elimination is "a critical, time-sensitive development as it relates to the hostages. Their lives are in great danger now more than ever."

They called on US and Israeli leaders to "do whatever is needed to reach a deal with the captors. We are at an inflection point where the goals set for the war with Gaza have been achieved, all but the release of the hostages."

"Sinwar, who was described as a major obstacle to a deal, is no longer alive. It is critical that all attention is now focused on achieving the goal of a deal which will secure the release of our son Omer and the rest of the hostages," they added.

"We are fully aware of a few missed opportunities to reach a deal throughout the year. Omer is in the hands of ISIS-Hamas terrorists. This time, the opportunity must be seized; all hostages must be released in one deal immediately."

"The score is not settled until the last hostage comes home," Gil Dickmann, cousin of Carmel Gat who was slain in captivity said on X/Twitter Thursday.

Next step: Bringing them home

Hasamba, the organization of young family members of hostages reacted to reports of Sinwar's assassination saying that they are proud of the IDF, and that all the hostages must now be returned.

"We are proud of the IDF soldiers for the elimination of Sinwar who threatened our security. We are a step from victory. The mission will be complete when everyone is home," the organization said on Instagram.

This message was echoed by the Hostage Family Forum who welcomed the elimination, calling Sinwar one of the major obstacles to a hostage deal and expressing concern for the fate of the hostages.

"While acknowledging the significant achievement, the families of the hostages express grave concern for the fate of 101 men and women still held captive by Hamas," the forum said, adding a demand that "this military success be leveraged into an immediate deal for their return."

"The Hostages Families Forum commends the security forces for eliminating Sinwar, who masterminded the worst massacre our country has ever faced, responsible for the murder of thousands and the abduction of hundreds," said the forum.

"We call on the Israeli government, world leaders, and mediating countries to leverage the military achievement into a diplomatic one by pursuing an immediate agreement for the release of all 101 hostages: the living for rehabilitation and the murdered for proper burial."

The message that there is no victory without the return of the hostages in spite of the elimination of Sinwar was echoed by organizations who have been fighting for the return of the hostages.

"There is no accomplishment in the elimination if its result is not a deal now, that will bring our brothers and sisters home" said the Women's Protests for the Return of the Hostages.