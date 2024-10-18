Turkish Foreign Minister warns of Israel-Iran war sparking global conflict

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned that a war between Israel and Iran could spark a global conflict, raising the prospect of World War III.

Speaking on Saturday, Fidan emphasized the high likelihood of war in the region amid ongoing crises. “We need to be prepared for this as a country and region,” he stated, as reported by Daily Sabah.

According to Fidan, any confrontation between Israel and Iran would likely involve the United States, significantly increasing the risk of a global war. He criticized Israel's actions for pushing the region closer to the brink, adding that Turkey is committed to preventing the conflict from expanding.

Gaza becoming an 'open-air cemetery'

Fidan also painted a grim picture of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, describing it as an “open-air cemetery.” According to Al Bawaba, Fidan accused Israel of creating conditions that could lead to genocide, blaming its refusal to accept a ceasefire for the dire situation facing tens of thousands of Gazans.

Responding to reports about the assassination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, Fidan stated that Turkey would wait for official confirmation from the Hamas terrorist group. Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar attends a rally marking the anniversary of Land Day, in Gaza City, March 30, 2022. (credit: ATTIA MUHAMMED/FLASH90)

He also anticipated that Israel's targeting of Hezbollah and the Houthis in Lebanon was part of a broader escalation fueled by Israel's ongoing strikes on Lebanon and Iran's expected retaliation.

Turkey pushing for peace warns of dire consequences

As reported by Daily Sabah, Fidan highlighted Turkey’s efforts to stop the conflicts that have ravaged the Middle East for decades. He defended Iran’s right to self-defense in response to attacks, reiterating Turkey’s call for peace in the region.

In a significant diplomatic move, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is expected to visit Turkey, Jordan, and Egypt this week to discuss measures to halt Israel’s war on Gaza. According to Al Bawaba, the war, which has been ongoing for more than a year, has escalated, with Israel now targeting Lebanon.

Missile strikes signal growing regional tensions

Tehran’s missile strikes on October 1, which saw 200 rockets fired at Israel in retaliation for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and an Iranian general, have added fuel to the fire. Israel has vowed “deadly, precise, and surprising” counterattacks, according to Daily Sabah.

Global ramifications and defense industry spotlight

In his address, Fidan also discussed the global implications of power struggles, such as the US-China rivalry over Taiwan, suggesting that these tensions could have a worldwide impact. He underscored Turkey’s growing defense industry and the importance of strengthening NATO while also mentioning ongoing efforts to normalize relations between Turkey and Greece.