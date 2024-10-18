Rabbi's chilling prophecy fulfilled: Hamas leader Sinwar killed in surprise IDF strike

In what many are now calling a prophetic statement, Rabbi Nir Ben Artzi, known for his bold and controversial predictions, foretold the fate of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in a video posted eight months ago.

The rabbi predicted that Sinwar and his associates would meet a gruesome end akin to the hanging of Haman, the enemy of the Jews in the story of Purim. That video, published in February 2024, has resurfaced following news that Israeli forces eliminated Sinwar during an operation in Rafah, Gaza, on Wednesday.

In a more recent video published five days ago, Rabbi Ben Artzi warned that any world leaders who opposed the Jewish people and the IDF would soon meet their demise, regardless of their religion or nationality. He ominously stated, “You will see them die in front of the screens.”

IDF confirms Sinwar’s death

Confirmation of Yahya Sinwar’s death came Thursday evening after hours of rumors. The IDF, along with Shin Bet, verified his identity using dental and fingerprint records from his time in Israeli prisons before his release in 2011. Sinwar was killed in Tel Sultan, Rafah, during a spontaneous IDF operation on Wednesday, marking a significant victory for Israel in its ongoing conflict with Hamas.

The death of Sinwar, the mastermind of the October 7 massacre that claimed over 1,200 lives and resulted in the kidnapping of 250 hostages, is seen as a turning point in the war. Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar attends a rally marking the 35th anniversary of the movement's founding, in Gaza City December 14, 2022. (credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi emphasized that although the operation was unplanned, it was the result of sustained efforts to track down Sinwar and eliminate key Hamas figures.

A prophetic connection

Ben Artzi’s February prediction about Sinwar’s downfall had initially attracted attention due to its dramatic biblical reference. Drawing parallels to Haman, the villain from the Book of Esther who sought to annihilate the Jews, the rabbi suggested that Sinwar’s death would be swift and inevitable.

His followers have expressed amazement at the accuracy of the prophecy, as Sinwar’s assassination unfolded in a manner that mirrored Ben Artzi’s chilling words.

In his latest video, published five days ago, the rabbi expanded his warnings to all world leaders who opposed Israel, saying, “It doesn’t matter if they are Arab, Muslim, or Christian, anyone who goes against the Jewish people and the IDF will die.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Sinwar's legacy and impact

Yahya Sinwar was regarded as one of the most dangerous figures within Hamas. He played a critical role in orchestrating the mass killing of civilians and IDF soldiers alike, and was notorious for using hostages as human shields in the Gaza Strip.

Despite attempts to protect himself in Hamas’ complex tunnel network, Israeli forces tracked Sinwar to his hideout, bringing an end to his reign of terror.