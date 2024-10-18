‘Irrelevant and detached’: Erdan slams Gutteres's post following Sinwar assassination

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, slammed UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres for a post on X/Twitter where Gutteres referred to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as "intolerable" shortly after the Thursday announcement of the IDF’s elimination of former Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar.

“Alarmed by today’s IPC report findings that high displacement and restrictions on humanitarian aid flows mean people in Gaza are facing catastrophic levels of hunger,” Gutteres wrote, making no mention of the hostages, Hamas, or Sinwar's fresh assassination.

“You are the most irrelevant and detached public figure on earth,” Erdan replied to the post.

Many other comments on Gutteres's post also criticized the secretary-general for the timing of the post.

“Sorry for your loss. Losing one's pet rat must be devastating,” one X user wrote.

Attacking peacekeepers is ‘unacceptable’

Gutteres then made an additional post in which he called the attacks against UN peacekeepers "completely unacceptable" and potentially a war crime.

Despite Gutteres tagging UNIFIL, many verified Jewish commenters with large followings were quick to mention that the post came shortly after the discovery that Sinwar’s bodyguard was a UNRWA teacher, as per the passport found at the scene of the elimination.

"Why was UNRWA’s teacher ID found in Sinwar’s body?" questioned the verified account VividProwess, which has almost 200,000 followers.

“How many of your 'peacekeepers' are terrorists?” another account questioned.