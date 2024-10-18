Police, Shin Bet thwart terrorist plot to attack hostage protest in Tel Aviv

Israel Police and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) thwarted the plans of a 22-year-old terrorist, a resident of the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, who planned to carry out terror attacks during protests calling for the return of the hostages in Tel Aviv, among other locations, police announced on Friday.

The Shin Bet investigation of the terrorist began last month after he was arrested in his home a month ago.

The inquiry revealed that the Sheikh Jarrah resident, a supporter of Hamas and the Palestinian terror group Jenin Brigades, also planned to carry out shooting attacks against soldiers and detonate explosive devices on the Tel Aviv train.

His aim was, according to what was revealed in the investigation, "To kill as many people as possible to avenge the people of Gaza and the terror group Hamas."

He also wrote a will and opened a social media group titled "Soldiers of God" and was readying himself to carry out his plan to attack those who participated in the protest. Israel Police operate in Sheikh Jarrah in east Jerusalem amid violent clashes, February 13, 2022 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

West Bank associates

The police noted that the terrorist planned to conduct the terror attacks with the help of West Bank associates who would aid him in buying weapons and explosive devices.

The police statement concluded that an indictment is set to be filed against him.