'Among the finest of the country's people': Friends mourn five soldiers killed in Lebanon

Maj. Ofek Bachar, Capt. Elad Siman Tov, St.-Sgt. Elyashiv Eitan Wieder, St.-Sgt. Yakov Hillel and St.-Sgt. Yehudah Dror Yahalom were killed in combat in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced on Thursday.

Friends and family expressed their condolences following the IDF announcement.

Maj. Ofek Bachar

Maj. Bachar, aged 24, was from Ness Ziona and served as Company Commander from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit.

"He was a great pride to our city," Shmuel Bokser Ness Ziona mayor, where Bechar lived, mourned him in a post on Facebook.

He was "a man of courage and love for life, always surrounded by his many friends who loved him and stood by his side along the way. He went out to defend all of us and did not return," he added.

According to Walla, Udi Heller, a soldier who served by Bachar's side, mourned him as "a brave officer and a true leader. " Major Ofek Bachar, aged 24, from Ness Ziona, a Company Commander from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit, Captain Elad Siman Tov, aged 23, from Tzofim, a Platoon Commander from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit, Staff Sergeant Elyashiv Eitan Wieder, aged 22, from Jerusalem, a Squad Commander from the Golan (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Heller continued, "I was his operational documentarian. I interviewed him, filmed him leading his soldiers, the fighters, with courage and heroism, running forward, shouting, always professional, knowing exactly what he was doing, directing the forces, managing the team commanders, demanding a lot from them. And yet, he was shy, not so eager to be filmed. He kept telling me, 'I feel like Bibi,' with an embarrassed smile."

Bechar left behind his parents and two siblings.

Capt. Elad Siman Tov

Capt. Siman Tov, aged 23, was from Tzofim, and served as a Platoon Commander from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit.

Siman Tov's brother, Adir, told Army Radio on Friday that his brother was "humble and quiet," adding he "had the quiet strength and the strength in quiet to be sharp and clear where it was needed." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Siman Tov was "among the finest of the country's people," Yossi Dagan, head of the Shomron regional council, where Siman Tov lived, wrote in a Facebook post following the announcement.

"His soldiers loved him, and he loved and cared for them as if they were his own children, a friend of Siman Tov said of him according to Ynet.

His cousin, Staff-Sergeant Shilo Siman Tov was killed during a car accident while he was carrying out military activities six years ago.

Siman Tov left behind his parents and five siblings.

St.-Sgt. Elyashiv Eitan Wieder

St.-Sgt. Wieder, aged 22 lived in Jerusalem and served as a Squad Commander from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit.

Wieder was the grandson of Chaim Zvi Levi Wieder who fought and was killed in the Yom Kippur War in October 1973. Wieder celebrated his 23rd birthday last week.

Yakov Hillel

St.-Sgt. Hillel, aged 21, was also from Jerusalem and served in the Golani Reconnaissance Unit.

St.-Sgt. Yehudah Dror Yahalom

St.-Sgt. Yahalom, 21, from Hebron, married Chai a few months ago.

"He was dedicated to the land of Israel and his service in the IDF, an outstanding fighter and commander in the Golani Brigade," Dagan mourned him.

Yahalom left behind his parents and ten siblings.