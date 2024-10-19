Yahya Sinwar’s body could be ‘bargaining chip’ for hostages, Israeli sources say

The body of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar could be used as a “bargaining chip” to secure the release of hostages from Gaza captivity, Israeli sources told CNN on Saturday.

Sinwar, who masterminded Hamas’s October 7 attacks, was eliminated by the IDF on Wednesday, and his body is currently being held at an undisclosed location.

The terror leader, who was responsible for the massacre of over 1200 people and the abduction of over 250, may be the key to securing the return of hostages, two sources told CNN. Israeli authorities are reportedly discussing how to leverage Sinwar’s remains.

Over 100 hostages remain in Hamas captivity, although the terror group has killed many. Last month, Hamas executed six hostages as IDF soldiers operated nearby.

“If Hamas wants to swap his remains for Israelis, dead or alive, then fine,” according to an Israeli diplomatic source. Photos of more than a thousand people taken hostages, missing or killed on October 7, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Hamas likely to build a shrine for their martyr

One source told CNN that Sinwar’s return to Gaza may even depend on such a deal, saying, “Otherwise, handing him over is not going to happen.”

The second source confirmed that returning Sinwar’s body could be an unwanted drive for Hamas’s supporters, who could turn Sinwar’s grave into a shrine - inspiring terrorism.

The death of Sinwar has offered Israeli leadership some hope that hostage releases are possible without the same conditions imposed in the November deal or the conditions stipulated in proposals since.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised Hamas terrorists that if they returned the hostages, they would be permitted to leave Gaza and “go out and live.”