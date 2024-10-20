Sinwar's wife was holding $32,000 Birkin bag in Oct 6 footage

The bag carried by the wife of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in recently published footage of the family was a $32,000 Birkin, according to IDF Spokesperson in Arabic, Lt.-Col. Avichay Adraee on Saturday evening.

"While Gaza residents have no money for food, we see many examples of Yahya Sinwar and his wife's special love for money," IDF Spokesperson in Arabic, Lt.-Col. Avichay Adraee posted on X/Twitter, along with a screenshot showing his wife holding what appeared to be a Birkin bag.

"Did Sinwar's wife enter the tunnel with him on October 6 carrying a Birkin bag estimated to cost about $32,000?!" Adraee wrote.

Earlier on Saturday, IDF spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari revealed footage of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, dated October 6, 2023, showing Sinwar and his family fleeing in a tunnel just hours before the October 7 massacre.

"For hours, they go up and down, stocking up on food, a television, and other products for a long stay. He only cared for his personal survival," Hagari said

In the footage, Sinwar's wife is seen carrying the bag, speculated to be a Hermes Birkin 25, which tens of thousands of dollars.

هل زوجة السنوار دخلت معه إلى النفق في السادس من أكتوبر وبحوزتها حقيبة لشركة بيركين التي تقدر كلفتها بنحو 32 ألف دولار؟! أترك لكم التعليق.بينما لا يملك سكان غزة الأموال الكافية لخيمة أو للمواد الأساسية نرى أمثلة كثيرة لحب يحيي السنوار وزوجته الخاص للأموال… pic.twitter.com/sGft4Qg9s8 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 19, 2024

Prior to his elimination, Sinwar had an estimated net worth of three billion dollars, and was found with thousands of shekels on his person after his death.

“Did not know that people in open-air prisons use Birkin bags,” one user responded to Adraee’s post.

“Sinwar's wife's Birkin bag was SO last year. Literally a war crime,” another user joked.