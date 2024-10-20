Israeli firms partaking in combat in Gaza, Lebanon banned from Euronaval fair - report

France will not allow Israeli firms who partook in combat in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon to participate in the Euronaval military exhibit in France, according to a Kan News report.

Last week, it was reported that France had banned Israeli companies from the exhibit.

"French President Macron’s actions are a disgrace to the French nation and the values of the free world, which he claims to uphold," Defense Minister Yoav Gallant wrote in a post on X/Twitter, following the report.

"The decision to discriminate against Israeli defense industries in France a second time - aids Israel’s enemies during war. This builds on the decision to place an arms embargo on the Jewish State," he emphasized.

Gallant further noted that "France has adopted and is consistently implementing a hostile policy towards the Jewish people. We will continue defending our nation against enemies on 7 different fronts and fighting for our future - with or without France." The logo of MBDA Missile Systems is seen at Euronaval, the world naval defence exhibition in Le Bourget near Paris, France. October 23, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER)

Eurosatory arms fair

In June, it was reported that a French court had banned Israeli companies from attending the Eurosatory international arms fair.

A court of appeals subsequently overturned the ruling.

Reuters and Michael Starr contributed to this report.