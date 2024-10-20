Skies crowded with drones: Ex-air defense commander warns of gaps in Israeli defenses

Hezbollah's rocket attacks on Israel are a growing threat, and there are still gaps remaining in Israel's ability to comprehensively confront them, Brigadier General Zvika Chaimovitz, former commander of Israel’s air defense system said in an interview with Radio 103FM on Sunday.

Speaking on the drone threat, Chaimovitz admitted, "We still don't have a complete solution for this." He explained, "Just this past week, we counted around 30 drones, mostly from Lebanon, but also seven from Iraq and one from Yemen.

Both sides realize the potential of these threats and understand that we don't yet have a perfect answer. In some cases, the awareness and psychological effect created by these drones is more significant than 180 missiles from Iran."

Focus on technology and combat strategies

Chaimovitz emphasized that the IDF is working hard to close this gap, focusing on both technology and combat strategies. "In security, there is never 100% protection. There will always be isolated incidents where we need to focus our efforts," he said.

On Hezbollah’s tactics, Chaimovitz explained, "We’ve been able to track certain patterns after several incidents. One of their methods is to combine rocket fire with drones, creating saturation and deception. This increases the chances of at least one drone reaching its target. The skies are crowded with missiles, rockets, and our interceptors, which makes the situation more complex and challenging for our defenses." Smoke rises over Dahieh in Beirut's southern suburbs, after overnight Israeli air strikes, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Sin El Fil, Lebanon, October 3, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH)

Commenting on the drone incident near Caesarea and the footage showing a combat helicopter in pursuit of a drone, Chaimovitz clarified, "The video wasn’t from Caesarea, as some thought—it was shot near Acre-Nahariya before contact was lost. It might have been an intercepted drone.

This event shows the constant availability of air power. It might seem routine that helicopters not near the border chase after these drones, but defending our skies is a top priority for the air force, which invests considerable resources in this task."

He also noted the difficulty of dealing with small, slow-moving drones using advanced jets or helicopters, adding that "you need to be careful with interceptors to avoid collateral damage."

Regarding introducing laser-based interception systems to protect Israel’s skies, Chaimovitz explained, "There’s no one-size-fits-all solution. It’s always a combination of systems that will provide the best defense.

Lasers are evolving and will soon be able to fill some of the gaps, especially when it comes to availability. Ground-based and airborne laser systems will add an important layer of defense."

Chaimovitz also discussed the possibility of an Israeli strike on Iran. "No country in the world has faced 27,000 rockets in a year like Israel has," he said.

"Iran has defense systems, many locally made, with some Russian support. The IDF and the air force are familiar with these systems. We’ve gained valuable experience through operations in Syria, and our air force has made the most of those opportunities.

"Israel has highly advanced and lethal capabilities that can reach Iran both through the air and by other means."