Former SodaStream CEO offers $100,000 reward for return of hostages held in Gaza

Former SodaStream head Daniel Birenbaum has offered a $100,000 reward to whoever returns hostages detained in the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

In a video posted on social media, where he spoke in English and included Arabic subtitles, Birenbaum addressed the residents of Gaza directly. The video has gained widespread circulation.

"This is a message to the good people of Gaza – I have a proposal for you," Birenbaum said.

"This year has been terrible; it's time to end it," Birenbaum noted, adding, "Netanyahu promised free passage and immunity to anyone who brings a hostage to Israel. I want to add a financial reward — anyone who brings an Israeli hostage alive from Gaza will receive a prize of $100,000."

And how will the prize be paid? "In cash or Bitcoin, your choice," Birenbaum said. Photo of a wounded Yahya Sinwar in the Gaza Strip after the building he was in was hit by an IDF tank. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

Birenbaum set a deadline for bringing a hostage until Wednesday at midnight, October 24, and added, "Don't wait, call this number on Telegram or WhatsApp, and I will make the necessary connections so you can leave Gaza safely and receive your reward."

"Don't wait; this is your time to take control of your life and build a future for yourself, your family, and your community. Do it today," Birenbaum concluded.

Netanyahu's address

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Hamas terrorists following the killing of the terror group's leader, Yahya Sinwar, stating Israel would allow the terrorists who let down their arms and return the hostages safe passage out of Gaza.

The businessman told Kan that he had since received more than 100 applications on WhatsApp and Telegram, of which only some may be legitimate.

He stated he forwarded these to Israel's security establishment.