‘The state killed Shirel’: Nova festival survivor found dead at home on her 22 birthday

Shirel Golan, a survivor of the massacre at the Nova Music Festival, was found dead in her apartment on her 22nd birthday.

The news of Golan’s death at her home was first revealed during a large Zumba dance event held on Sunday evening simultaneously in Tel Aviv and London to raise funds for psychological support for survivors of the festivals.

According to her family, Golan suffered from post-trauma due to the horrific events she experienced at the festival on October 7, when Hamas invaded Israel, massacring some 1,200, including in the Nova Music Festival area, and kidnapping another 251.

Her family said they did not receive adequate assistance from state authorities to get her the necessary treatment for Golan to deal with her experiences.

Golan's brother, Eyal, recounted how, on October 7, he and his siblings set up a family operations center to help Golan escape the area. Fortunately, she was rescued by a police officer who drove her to Kfar Maimon after the first vehicle she was on became a "death car," in which 11 people were murdered. Friends and family members of October 7 victims grieve over loved ones' deaths at the site of the Nova music festival a year after the Hamas massacre. (credit: CHEN SCHIMMEL)

According to Eyal, Golan exhibited symptoms of post-trauma, including avoidance and social withdrawal. Despite the family's efforts to encourage her to seek treatment, Golan reported that she did not receive adequate assistance from state authorities. She was hospitalized twice at Lev Hasharon Hospital in Pardesiya, but the family stressed she was never officially recognized as a post-trauma victim of the Nova Music Festival incident.

Support for trauma survivors

"The state killed Golan,” Eyal emphasized, adding, “If the state doesn’t wake up, there will be more cases like this." He called on the authorities to increase awareness and improve treatment for trauma survivors to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Golan was the youngest of five siblings and is survived by her parents and four brothers.

The event in which Golan’s death was announced was organized by the philanthropic organization JNF UK and led in Tel Aviv by Eylon Levy, former English spokesperson for the government during the Iron Swords War and a Zumba dancer himself. Levy commented, “Sadly, we received tragic news today about Golan Golan, of blessed memory, highlighting the urgent need for civilian organizations to support survivors of the massacre. It’s our moral duty.”

Gila Ben Bast, 56, who danced at the event in Tel Aviv at the Abraham Hostel, said: “Wow, what a special and energetic evening. Seeing so many participants unite, not only to sweat and lift our spirits but also to support survivors of the terrible disaster of October 7 is simply moving and inspiring.”