Jewish composer Yigal Calek passes away at 76

Jewish composer Yigal Calek passed away early Monday morning at the age of 76.

Calek, born in 1948 in Tel Aviv, moved with his family to London as a young man. In 1970, he founded the famous "London School of Jewish Song" choir and was among the founders of the "Jerusalem Flowers" choir.

Calek suffered a stroke about two years ago, and his condition was described as severe.

Calek released his first album in 1970 and has since written dozens of songs that have become classics in the Jewish music genre. Yigal Calek during holiday celebrations. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Two years ago, during Hanukkah of 2022, a viral video was released of members of the British choir surprising Calek in a touching reunion.

The London School of Jewish Song

The London School of Jewish Song is considered groundbreaking in Hasidic music, because few in the religious community were involved in music before its establishment.

Additionally, before the concert performances of the London School of Jewish Song about 50 years ago, musical events were held almost exclusively in synagogue basements.

So sad to hear that Yigal Calek has passed away. Baruch Dayan Ha'emes. He was the hero of my youth. Being in the London School of Jewish Song was a badge of pride. A couple of years ago, a few of the guys got together and sang with Yigal. Here's the video. https://t.co/XY8v8lKeQ8 — Pini Dunner (@pinidunner) October 21, 2024

In March, it was reported that Yigal Calek was suffering from a serious illness, and on Monday, he succumbed to his illness. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Rabbi Pini Dunner, a recognized expert in Hebrew books and manuscripts currently serving as a senior rabbi at the Beverly Hills Synagogue, wrote on his X/Twitter account, "So sad to hear that Yigal has passed away. He was my childhood hero. Being in the London School of Jewish Song was a badge of honor."