Doron Almog tells ICEJ of three top Jewish Agency priorities

Doron Almog, Chairman of the Executive at the Jewish Agency for Israel, listed his organization's three key priorities on Sunday night.

Speaking at the Tower of David Museum to participants of the annual Feast of Tabernacles celebration and pilgrimage, organized by the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ), Almog said that the number one priority was to bring in a million new olim “sooner rather than later.”

This aim was not only in reaction to the surge of antisemitism which is spreading throughout the world, but because Israel needs” more power demographically, economically and militarily.”

Secondly, the Jewish Agency wants to imbue Jews around the globe with a strong motivation to identify in solidarity with Israel.

Thirdly, there is a need to consider the type of society that Israel aims to establish. "The main goal is not war," he said. "Fighting is just a means. We want a loving, inclusive society, striving for excellence, but never leaving the weakest sectors behind the rest of the world."

Almog, who has a distinguished military history, thanked the family of ICEJ President Juergen Buehler for allowing two of their sons to serve in combat units in the Israel Defense Forces during the present war against Hamas, Hezbollah, and other Iranian proxies.

Helping olim and Israel

The ICEJ, which works closely with the Jewish Agency and the Jerusalem Municipality, as well as the Federation of Local Authorities, has consistently paid for the airfares of approximately 10 percent of immigrants - particularly those who suffer from racial or religious prejudice and economic deprivation.

This practice has continued with the 32,000 olim who came to Israel over the past year, and the ICEJ has donated NIS 4 million to the Jewish Agency for aliya purposes.

In addition to covering fares for olim from the former Soviet Union, Ethiopia, France, and South Africa, the ICEJ donated five new ambulances to Israel this year.

In addition to covering fares for olim from the former Soviet Union, Ethiopia, France, and South Africa, the ICEJ donated five new ambulances to Israel this year.

They also provided ATVs for firefighters and built or repaired 200 underground shelters. David Parsons, Senior Vice President of ICEJ, noted that millions of Christians pray for Israel through a daily prayer service broadcast on social media platforms.

He added that the ICEJ has helped to bring 188,000 olim to Israel throughout the years.