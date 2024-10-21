Greek dock workers block military cargo ship headed for Israel

Greek dock workers in Piraeus prevented the loading of a container ship with military supplies for Israel on Thursday, BalkanInsight reported.

The Union of Cargo Handling Workers, ENEDEP, stopped the truck coming from North Macedonia from entering the port and its container holding 21 tons of ammunition meant to be loaded onto a ship bound for Israel.

Before the incident, the dockworkers' union had called on workers to protest and block the shipment of weapons and ammunition that would be used in the war against Hamas, Reuters wrote.

"It's time to shout that we won't allow Piraeus port to become a war springboard," read their statement on Facebook. "We fight for peace–no to Greece's participation in the war!"

Greece stance on Israel

Greece had previously condemned the October 7 attack by Hamas terrorists against Israel but has called for a halt to Israel's ground and air assault on Gaza. Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis talks during his interview with Reuters, following his visit to Ramallah, in the West Bank, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Athens, Greece, November 17, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki)

It’s not the first time that union workers have prevented the loading of cargo intended for Israel. In June, they prevented a ship from docking at the port in Piraeus, which also transported military materiel to Israel.

The truck containing the cargo remains with port authorities, and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Reuters contributed to this report.