Grapevine October 25, 2024: With a little help from our friends

Rarely, if at all, does an entire Grapevine column dedicate itself to a single event. But in the case of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, which has been operating in Israel for 44 years and which opened in 1980 to counteract the exodus by most embassies from Jerusalem, a whole column is not enough to express what the ICEJ has enabled Israel to achieve.

The Israeli media, individually and collectively, includes so many stories about antisemitism and anti-Israel bias and demonstrations around the world that there is a tendency to forget that Israel and the Jewish people also have non-Jewish friends in many countries, as evidenced not only by the national and religious diversity of ICEJ affiliates but also by similar diversity among the Baha’i, whose principal shrines are in Acre and Haifa and whose volunteers come to Israel from around the world.

In its 44 years as a presence in Israel’s capital, the ICEJ has helped bring 188,000 olim (new immigrants) to Israel, most notably from the former Soviet Union long before the fall of the Iron Curtain.

It has millions of followers worldwide who contribute funds used to feed and clothe the hungry in Israel; provide the cost of fares for olim from countries where they are victims of oppression; purchase much-needed ambulances, firefighting equipment, and bomb shelters; and contribute to other needs as well.

ICEJ hosts annual Feast of Tabernacles

Every year, during Sukkot, the ICEJ hosts the Feast of Tabernacles, to which thousands of Evangelicals from around the world have come to Israel in a display of faith and solidarity. A SECTION OF the ‘Roll Call of the Nations’ shows participants from around the world at the ICEJ Feast of Tabernacles gathering last Sunday at the Tower of David Museum in Jerusalem. (credit: Katarina Harsanyova/ICEJ)

Although the number of participants this year was reduced to 500 due to the war, the number of countries they represented did not dwindle. During the impressive flag parade that enhanced the “Roll Call of the Nations” at Jerusalem’s Tower of David Museum, 50 countries were represented.

Many more people wanted to come, Karen Beattie of the UK told The Jerusalem Post, but due to flight delays and cancellations, it was just too difficult. Beattie, who has been to Israel several times for previous Feast of Tabernacles celebrations, had barely made it to Israel on time. In her case, eight flights for which she had made reservations paid in advance were canceled. Finally, she managed to get a flight to Cyprus and from there came to Israel. She was less concerned about the money, which will likely be returned to her, than the possibility of missing out on the Feast of Tabernacles event.

The flag bearers included people who came from countries that do not have diplomatic relations with Israel or are unfavorably disposed to Israel, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Iran, South Africa, and Ireland.

Additional representatives from other countries were delayed en route to Israel, and people in more than a dozen other countries were there in spirit as they watched the live streaming of the event on social media.

President Herzog thanks Christian supporters of Israel

President Isaac Herzog, who, in his previous role as chairman of the Jewish Agency, got to know the ICEJ very well, sent a heartfelt videotaped message in which he thanked all Christians who support the State of Israel and spoke of Isaiah’s prophecy that Jerusalem would draw together people of all nations. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“The full force of hatred was unleashed on our people,” Herzog said, referring to the circumstances that brought about the situation in which Israel has found itself since October 7, 2023. He noted that citizens of 38 nations were among the victims of the Hamas slaughter and kidnappings.

Recognizing that the ICEJ is an important part of the solution to hatred, brutality, and evil, he thanked the Feast of Tabernacles participants for coming to Israel during its darkest hours. When he visited areas devastated by the Hamas massacre, he said, he was inspired by the number of Christian volunteers who had come to help.

Throughout the evening, there were many references to and prayers for the hostages – yet another sign that Israel is not alone in her endeavors to secure their release.

Economy Minister and former Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat was significantly involved with the ICEJ and addressed numerous gatherings during his tenure as mayor. Having celebrated his 65th birthday this month, he said he was honored to speak now on behalf of the government and people of Israel.

He underscored that the presence of the participants and the efforts of the ICEJ should not be taken for granted. “I am here to salute you,” he said.

Reviewing the security situation, Barkat said Hezbollah had made a huge mistake in trying to assassinate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu because the terrorist group would now feel the brunt of the Israeli army. Never has anyone been so brave and committed as the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces, he said.

Barkat has attended several funerals of fallen soldiers. He told the audience that the bereaved families told him that the war must not be stopped. “We have to win, and we will win,” he quoted them as saying.

Barkat insisted that Iran must pay the price for what it initiated, and the world must make sure that Qatar stops sending blood money around the world.

“Once we win this war,” he concluded, “we can bring the more moderate Arab states closer to us. We all understand the threats of terrorism around the world.”

Barkat also charged the Palestinian Authority with sowing chaos. The PA, through its “pay-for-slay” program, gives monthly salaries and benefits to imprisoned terrorists who murdered Israelis and the families of slain terrorists. “We will not go back to that,” he declared.

MANY JEWS, including rabbis and others who are religiously observant, were present at the event, showing that accepting the other is not as difficult as many might assume.

In fact, the event began with a person, draped in a tallit (prayer shawl), blowing a shofar that was loud enough to be heard well beyond the museum enclosure.

Song recital composed of bereaved parents and siblings of IDF soldiers

One of the most moving aspects of the evening was the song recital by the Or LaMishpacha choir, composed of bereaved parents and siblings of IDF soldiers who fell in battle. The organization was founded by Lt. Col. Irit Cohen Gunders (res.), who, as an officer in the Engineering Corps, sent soldiers out to battle and then went to the funerals of those who didn’t return. She spent a lot of time at cemeteries, trying to comfort bereaved families and help bring them out of their grief. She invited three such families to her home and embraced them. Their reactions made her realize how much they were in need of light in their lives, emotional support, and counseling, as well as music. Eighteen years later, the organization had grown from three families to 2,500 parents and 15,000 siblings, who, in addition to singing together, work as volunteers in a variety of organizations. The choir director is well-known composer and conductor Kobi Oshrat.

Cohen Gunders introduced some of the choir members, including parents and siblings of soldiers who fell in defense of Israel during the current war. Among the parents was Uri Weinberg, who lost three sons in Israel’s wars. The choir received a standing ovation as its members exuded the joy of life in song.

Doron Almog, current chairman of the Jewish Agency Executive, addressed several subjects, one being unconditional love. He thanked the participants for coming to Israel at such a turbulent time, when the country is fighting for its very existence, and said, “What brought you here at this time is your passionate love for Israel. You are our partners, our friends – and we love you.”

Acknowledging that some Jews believe Evangelical Christians have an ulterior motive for helping Israel, David Parsons, the senior vice president of the ICEJ, listed the hastening of the Second Coming of Christ and guilt over centuries of Christian antisemitism among these perceived ulterior motives. Parsons, an American who has lived in Israel for 30 years, said he doesn’t feel guilty but, rather, responsible to put an end to this legacy. “Antisemitism, after the Holocaust, should have hidden in some corner in shame. Instead, it is paraded in the streets,” he said. “There’s a mystery about why people feel so obsessive about hating the Jewish people, but just as there’s a mystery to hatred, there’s a mystery to love.”

Parsons has been seeking a solution to both mysteries, particularly to the mystery of hatred. He frequently attended the lectures of the late Manfred Gerstenfeld, who was an internationally renowned expert on antisemitism and a child Holocaust survivor (whose articles frequently appeared in The Jerusalem Post). Parsons learned a lot from Gerstenfeld but never came up with a solution to the mystery.

ICEJ President Juergen Buehler was absent this year. He recently underwent surgery. If all the good wishes expressed to him are heard in heaven, he should be back on his feet very soon.

greerfc@gmail.com