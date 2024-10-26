IDF, ISA, Yamam eliminate Hamas commander Islam Oda in counterterrorism operation in Tulkarm

The IDF, along with forces from the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Yamam, operated in Tulkarm to eliminate Islam Oda, a Hamas terrorist who planned a terror attack in the immediate future, the IDF reported on Saturday.

Based on Shin Bet intelligence, the Israeli security forces conducted a counterterrorism operation against Oda, who, in addition to planning a terror attack in the immediate timeframe, had armed other terrorists for more attacks against Israeli civilians, the IDF noted.

During the operation, Oda reportedly opened fire at the Israeli soldiers, who proceeded to encircle him.

The fire ensuing exchange ended with Oda’s elimination, following which IDF troops located weapons and materials for homemade explosives. Combat equipment the IDf found following Islam Oda's elimination. 26-Oct-2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Planned Oct. 7 anniversary attacks

Together with the Hamas terrorist Zahi Oufi, Oda had reportedly planned a large terror attack on October 7 this year to mark the first anniversary of the October 7 massacre.

However, the IDF noted the plan was thwarted when Oufi was eliminated in an airstrike in Tulkram on October 3.

Following Oufi’s death, Oda was tasked with commanding the Hamas terrorists in Tulkarm and had recently begun planning further terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians, according to the IDF.