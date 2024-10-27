Israel marks Hebrew date of Oct. 7 massacre in National Day of Mourning

As Israel began its national day of mourning, marking the Hebrew date of the October 7 Hamas massacre on Sunday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi published an official letter commemorating the day.

The “National Day of Mourning” on the Hebrew calendar for the one-year commemoration was approved by the government in mid-October 2024.

Since the massacre occurred on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, during which state ceremonies are not held, the day of mourning was postponed to occur on Sunday, October 27.

"Today, we honor the memory of those who fell on the day the war broke out and throughout this year of fighting." Halevi wrote in the official letter.

"This has been a year of battles on multiple fronts, a year of struggle. The heinous attack of an enemy devoid of humanity exacted a heavy and painful price, yet we rose from the dust and persevered." he continued. (credit: Zaka Search and Rescue.)

Noting the goals of Israel's military during the war, Halevi wrote, "We fight without fear and without rest for our home, both national and personal – to restore security to all citizens of the country. We also fight for the return of the hostages – an urgent and vital war objective."

Halevi also noted in the letter the importance of taking responsibility and acknowledging the failure of the IDF in October last year.

"Our numerous successes and achievements do not make us forget the difficult beginning and the pain of those days," he wrote.

Acknowledging failure

"Acknowledging failure and taking responsibility is the first step in rectification," Halevi added.

"There are no wars without costs, and, unfortunately, the cost of the war for a people seeking freedom in its land is heavy. The heroic acts of the fallen and the wounded, both physically and mentally, have ensured our continued existence. It is our duty to complete the mission for them and act according to the values of dedication, courage, and commitment that guided them," he continued. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Remembering the fallen, Halevi wrote that the country will bow its heads in memory of those who lost their lives during and after the massacre.

"May the memory of the fallen be blessed," Halevi's letter concluded.