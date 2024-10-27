Pilots who led strikes on Iran: 'An honor to fly through the dark for Israel'

"It was an honor to fly through the dark desert, knowing every moment in the air was a step toward a new dawn for Israel." These are the words of Lt. Col. Y., commander of Israel's 119 Squadron, breaking his silence on the harrowing details of Operation Days of Repentance (מבצע ימי תשובה), the mission that marked Israel’s largest strike on Iran in decades.

On the night of October 26, Israeli pilots from 201 Squadron launched three waves of airstrikes targeting critical Iranian military sites. The operation—unfolding under the codename Operation Days of Repentance—targeted air-defense batteries, a UAV production facility, and missile manufacturing sites. This intense series of strikes was a direct response to Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Israel earlier in the month, which escalated tensions between the two nations. By dawn, all Israeli aircraft had safely returned, in what the IDF described as a highly successful mission.

For the pilots involved, the mission was not just a professional operation but a personal testament to their commitment to the defense of Israel. "The Bat Squadron has operated continuously across all combat fronts this past year, day and night, through fog and haze," shared Lt. Col. Y. "This mission was no different, but the stakes felt higher. Every second in that cockpit felt like a lifetime."

Alongside Lt. Col. Y., the mission was co-led by Maj. N. and Maj. S., two of the squadron’s most experienced pilots. Maj. N., who had recently served as deputy commander of the squadron, navigated this high-stakes mission—a role she first trained for under Lt. Col. Y. years prior. “Yesterday, we came full circle,” he reflected, describing the unique partnership they shared during the operation.

For Maj. S., an immigrant from Chicago who joined the Israeli military as a lone soldier, the mission was a realization of his Zionist values. “This is why I came here—to defend the country that has become my home,” he said. “Flying through the darkness, carrying out this mission for Israel, is something I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life.” Israel Air Force pilots during operation Days of Repentance. October 26, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

'We will continue as long as necessary'

Their collective experience reflects years of commitment and training, qualities Lt. Col. Y. credits for their skill in executing such a complex mission. "Their service has molded them into sharp, capable leaders and fighters. It was an honor to fly alongside them."

Operation Days of Repentance stands as a reminder of Israel’s determination to protect its people in the face of growing threats in the region. As Lt. Col. Y. put it, “We will continue as long as necessary until peace and security are restored for our citizens, the evacuees return to their homes, and the hostages are reunited with their families.”

For these pilots, speaking out now brings into sharp focus the quiet resolve and intense dedication behind Israel’s air force.