High-ranking hostage negotiator resigns as talks stagnate - report

Senior hostage negotiator Brig.-Gen. Oren Setter resigned from the negotiating team on Monday, according to KAN News.

Setter, who served as deputy to Maj.-Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon, and was instrumental in shaping the current negotiation framework. He reportedly resigned due to a lack of progress in talks.

His departure was communicated to government officials over the past day, the report stated.

Commentators suggest the resignation highlights the lack of significant movement in the hostage negotiations.

After Mossad chief David Barnea's return from Qatar, the Prime Minister’s Office released a statement affirming that discussions would continue “to examine the feasibility” of future talks.

The IDF released a statement addressing the resignation, saying, "Brig.-Gen. Oren Setter returned from retirement to serve with the negotiating team on October 7, advancing efforts to secure the hostages' return. The officer will remain available to support the Hostage Command as needed."

The Egyptian Proposal

On Sunday, an Israeli delegation departed for Qatar without either Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar and Maj.-Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon.

The delegation’s objective was to discuss the Egyptian proposal to release a small number of hostages in exchange for a temporary ceasefire.

Hamas sources, speaking to a Saudi channel, outlined their own proposal for a one-phase agreement.

Barnea led the delegation aiming to promote the Egyptian proposal, in which four hostages would be released in exchange for a temporary ceasefire, potentially setting the stage for further releases.