Netanyahu would have accepted Egyptian hostage deal ‘immediately’

The Prime Minister’s Office made a post on Twitter/X on Monday denying the existence of a hostage deal that would allow for the release of four hostages in exchange for a 48-hour ceasefire, which Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi proposed on Sunday.

In a press conference held in Cairo on Sunday, Sisi proposed an initial two-day ceasefire in Gaza to exchange four Israeli hostages of Hamas for some Palestinian prisoners.

Additionally, Sisi said that talks should resume within 10 days of the temporary ceasefire to continue efforts toward a permanent one.

“Israel has not received a proposal for the release of 4 hostages in return for a 48-hour ceasefire in Gaza,” the Prime Minister's Office posted on Monday.

“If such a proposal had been raised, the PM would have accepted it immediately.”

The responses to the post were largely negative

“Certified liar!” one user responded, “We believe Egypt President El-Sisi.”

“Dude, everyone knows that’s a lie,” another wrote.