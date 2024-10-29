Pressures mount on Israeli negotiator Nitzan Alon to step down - report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly considering changes to the negotiation team, with sources from the Israeli public broadcaster Kan Reshet Bet indicating pressure is mounting for Maj.-Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon to resign from his role.

Following the resignation of Brig.-Gen. Oren Seter, Alon's deputy, which was initially reported by Kan, additional pressures have been put on Alon.

According to sources, some believe that Alon should also leave his position, although he reportedly has no intention to do so. Political figures are reportedly pushing for Alon’s resignation as part of wider discussions, including the potential replacement of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, when asked about possibly urging Alon’s departure, issued a statement emphasizing his focus on finding solutions that might facilitate a deal for the release of hostages.

Kan also reported that Seter, who had been deeply involved in drafting the current negotiation framework, is believed to have stepped down due to the stalled talks. Updates on the issue were reportedly provided to Israeli political authorities in recent days. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office, following the return of Mossad Chief David Barnea from Qatar, confirmed that discussions would continue to explore the potential for future negotiations. Mossad chief David Barnea seen during a ceremony held at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum, May 5, 2024 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Israeli official responds

In response to these developments, an Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson commented, “Brig.-Gen. Oren Seter resumed full-time service on the negotiation team as of October 7. He has been tirelessly working to advance efforts to secure the release of the hostages and will continue supporting the hostages’ headquarters as needed.”