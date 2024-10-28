Barnea held talks in Doha on ‘new framework’ for hostage Gaza deal

Mossad Chief David Barnea returned from Doha, where he held talks on a new framework for an agreement to secure the release of the remaining 101 hostages there.

He met in Doha with CIA Director William Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Thani.

“The sides discussed a new unified framework that integrates previous proposals and also takes into account the main issues and recent developments in the region,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani hold a joint press conference in Doha, Qatar, June 12, 2024. (credit: REUTERS)

“The discussions between the mediators and Hamas will continue in the coming days in order to evaluate the feasibility of talks and the continued effort to advance a deal,” it added.

High-level talks on hostage deal

The talks marked the first high-level discussion on a hostage deal that has been held since Hamas executed six of the captives, including Israeli-US citizen Hirsch Goldberg-Polin.

They took some two weeks after the IDF assassinated Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, whom the US and Israel viewed as a stumbling block to achieving a deal.

Qatar and Egypt, with the help of the US, have been the main mediators for talks. Egypt was not present for the initial Dohan discussions but is expected to join future talks.