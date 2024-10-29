Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather visits wounded IDF soldiers at rehab center

Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather paid a visit to Israel’s Belev Echad rehabilitation center on Monday, offering encouragement and support to Israeli soldiers wounded in the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.

This marks Mayweather’s fourth visit to the country since the conflict began, showcasing his commitment to those recovering from their wounds.

Belev Echad, the organization behind the rehabilitation center in Kiryat Ono, provides critical medical care, emotional support, and long-term rehabilitation services for soldiers severely wounded in battle. Mayweather, known globally for his undefeated record of 50-0 and world titles in five different weight classes, spent time with the soldiers, delivering words of encouragement and solidarity.

Addressing the soldiers, Mayweather expressed his admiration for their bravery and resilience: “I see so many bright faces, so many beautiful people. You guys are brave warriors. I take my hat off to everyone in here that goes on that battlefield." He emphasized teamwork and perseverance, adding, "You guys are team players. I'm proud of you all. Hold your head up high, and just know every day is a blessing. You guys are true heroes and warriors, and I'm behind you 100%. I'll be back, and you guys have my support."

'Truly exceptional'

Moti Fried, who accompanied the boxing icon, expressed awe at Mayweather’s dedication, saying, "It’s simply unbelievable that he drops everything and comes here for the fourth time. He’s a legend in his field, and his love for Israel and the Jewish people is something truly exceptional." Floyd Mayweather visits wounded Israeli soldiers. October 28, 2024. (credit: ELI MANDELBAUM)

The founders of Belev Echad, Rabbi Uriel, and Shevy Vigler, voiced their gratitude for Mayweather’s visit. "Floyd’s support and compassion mean the world to these soldiers," Rabbi Vigler noted. "His visit lifts their spirits and reminds them that people across the globe are standing with them." Vigler added, "Floyd’s connection to our soldiers speaks volumes. His presence here brings hope and a renewed sense of strength to those who have sacrificed so much for Israel."

Mayweather’s visit is one of several the former world champion has made to Israel since the Hamas attack of October 7 last year.