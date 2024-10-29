Ayalim's Sderot student village revitalizes with courage and renewal after devastating attacks

The Ayalim Association held a ceremony on Tuesday in Sderot’s newly restored student village, marking the start of the 2024 academic year.

Under the theme "Courage and Renewal," the event was attended by hundreds of Ayalim students and youth from across Israel, who came together to celebrate resilience in the wake of the October 7 attacks and the ongoing Israel-Hamas War. This ceremony reflected the immense effort invested in the village’s recovery and its determination to thrive as a symbol of Israeli endurance.

The student village, supported in its restoration by the Sderot municipality and the Jewish National Fund (JNF), was damaged directly by rocket fire during the recent conflict. On October 7, students were confined in their apartments as rockets and gunfire erupted around them, some near the local police station. In the aftermath, the Ayalim Association facilitated evacuations, moving students to hotels near the Dead Sea, where they initiated programs for local youth, creating a continuity of community support and fostering resilience even amid displacement.

The ceremony opened with speeches from Sigal Barzilai, Ayalim’s CEO; Sderot’s Mayor Alon Davidi; and Shalom Garbi, Head of JNF’s Education and Community Division. Barzilai emphasized the city’s journey from devastation to resilience, saying, “Our community endured extreme challenges, but our resilience has led us back here.” Mayor Davidi described Sderot as “a symbol of resilience” and highlighted the growth of a committed, young community willing to rebuild their lives in the Negev. The ceremony at the restored student village in Sderot. (credit: DAVID SALEM)

Shalom Garbi of JNF reflected on the spirit of Israel, declaring, “Today’s gathering is a testament to the strength of Israel. Even amid pain and loss, we rebuild and remember those who sacrificed. In Sderot, at the heart of a renewing Negev, we honor the unbreakable spirit of the families, the community, and the State of Israel.”

Day features inspirational talks

The day also featured inspirational talks by Iris Haim, mother of fallen soldier Yotam Haim, and Col. (Res.) Yonatan Raz, discussing challenges in the Middle East. A panel titled “A Nation of Heroes” allowed survivors and rescuers from October 7 to share their experiences, including tales of courage from local heroes such as Oz Davidian and Maj. (Res.) Evyatar Zeitouni, highlighting the heroism and sacrifice embedded within Sderot and its neighboring communities.

Since October 7, Ayalim’s members have been at the forefront of social initiatives, and this event underscores a continued mission to restore the student village and attract young Israelis to Sderot, the Negev, and Israel’s northern regions.