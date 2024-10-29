High Court schedules hearing on establishment of state commission of inquiry into Oct. 7

Israel's High Court of Justice will hold a hearing on December 11 concerning a petition demanding the establishment of a state inquiry commission to investigate the October 7 massacre, Walla reported on Tuesday. The petition was submitted by the Zulat Institute, 86 former Knesset members, and other supporters.

In July, coalition members rejected two opposition bills proposing a state inquiry into the events of October 7. This decision followed a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposing the creation of such a commission during wartime.

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, representing the administration, confirmed the Prime Minister’s opposition to establishing an inquiry commission. He emphasized that while a commission would be needed, it should not be politically driven, stating, “There will be an inquiry commission; one must be established but not a political committee led by you.”

Gov't criticizes decision

He directed his comments at opposition members, adding, “There will not be an inquiry commission where members are chosen by your allies. The war and the failures leading to it cannot be resolved by your colleagues. This discussion is essential post-war. The focus now is on winning the war and bringing the hostages home.”

Ahead of the vote, MK Meir Cohen, one of the bill's sponsors, stressed the importance of establishing an independent commission. “It is the duty of the Prime Minister, government members, and Knesset members to unhesitatingly call for a state inquiry commission. We owe it to the victims, their families, the hostages, and all those displaced or abandoned,” he stated. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on October 28, 2024 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

“This is not a political maneuver; it is a necessity, and the people expect it. We cannot avoid it.” MK Orit Farkash-Hacohen joined the call, urging Knesset members to support the commission: “Form the commission so that you can look the public in the eye.”

Although a state commission has not yet been approved, an independent civilian inquiry is already underway. This inquiry focuses on the performance of the IDF and political leaders during the October 7 Hamas assault on southern communities.

Last week, the civilian inquiry sent warning letters to Prime Minister Netanyahu, Defense Minister Gallant, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and former Defense Minister and Chief of Staff Benny Gantz, after they declined to appear before the commission.