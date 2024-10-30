Resilience Index report showcases ongoing trauma among Western Negev residents one year post-war

A year after the October 7 attacks and the Iron Swords war, a new Resilience Index report by “New Land Now,” Indicate Research and Strategy, and Tel Aviv University reveals deep, ongoing trauma and instability among Western Negev residents.

Indicate, specializing in in-depth research and social monitoring across diverse Israeli communities, utilized advanced data analysis and online discourse monitoring to reveal that 60% of residents are experiencing moderate to high levels of anxiety and depression, with half displaying significant post-traumatic stress symptoms.

Dudi Gabay, chairman of “New Land Now” and resident of Kibbutz Re’im, emphasized the need for grassroots-driven recovery, stating, “All rehabilitation and development efforts in the Western Negev must occur bottom-up, led by the people. Listening to residents and taking decisive action on their needs is essential.”

The findings highlight an increasing distrust in the government, particularly in Bedouin communities, where national resilience is reported to be critically low.

“The data compels us, as a society, to address the widening gap in mental health support,” remarked Professor Yossi Belz of Ruppin Academic Center, calling for tailored mental health initiatives.

Indicate CEO Ben Avrahami noted the importance of social media analysis in uncovering fears and community tensions. “Our insights will support those working to enhance resilience and develop new, effective responses,” he said.

With ongoing stress symptoms and low hope across communities, the report urges targeted, evidence-based rehabilitation efforts, as new projects are underway to address the region's distinct needs.