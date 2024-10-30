President Herzog opens emotional widows and orphans magazine with letter

Dear Friends,

It goes without saying that this has been a year unlike any other. In Israel and throughout the world, the brutal massacre of October 7th, the mass abduction of our men, women, and children, the ongoing threats on our borders and a radical upsurge of antisemitism worldwide, have dramatically shifted our collective reality.

But this moment of crisis has done more than cause overwhelming heartbreak and grief. It has also called forward our most powerful resources as a people and awakened remarkable traits of mutual responsibility, connection and resilience. More than anything, it has highlighted the astonishing selflessness and deep caring that binds Israeli society and the Jewish people worldwide.

None more than the children and spouses of fallen soldiers carry the mark of sacrifice for this country and this people. The country called and their spouses and fathers stood up to defend and protect their fellow citizens; but the absence left by the passing of their spouses and fathers will remain with them in the most personal way imaginable, and define their life stories, forever.

Michal and I have met hundreds of bereaved IDF families over the past year. We have been humbled and moved to our core by these in piring people. I believe we will carry to the end of our days the sense of profound privilege in being able to salute, honor and support these remarkable people in the name of the State of Israel.

Our debt and moral responsibility to these widows and orphans is unending. It is upon their unbearable sacrifice that the safety and wellbeing of Israel rests. And amongst the many worthy causes and acute needs that have arisen in the context of the war, theirs stand out for their direct appeal to the heart. I am grateful to every friend and supporter, within the global Jewish community and beyond, whose care and concern for or people and our country are helping us weather this time of pain.

I am certain that with commitment and faith, we will rebuild with purpose, vision, and faith, as we always done after even the most devastating tragedies.

With fervent hope for the immediate return of our hostages, unity and resilience for our people and peace and prosperity for our world, I relay to the entire House of Israel blessing for a sweet new year.

Yours Sincerely,

President Isaac Herzog