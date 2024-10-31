Mothers play a pivotal role in reducing PTSD among children in southern Israel, study finds

A new study explored the connection between PTSD symptoms among family members in southern Israel and a mother's role in calming children, a Ben-Gurion University research group found, and was announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The study, published in Stress and Health, specifically looked at how a mother's responses to stress affect her children.

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) often develops after experiencing traumatic events. In children, this can lead to nightmares and anxiety, the statement said. Previous studies suggest that a mother’s role can help children make sense of stressful events.

The research was led by Professor Naama Atzaba-Poria and included 131 mothers and their children (between the ages of 10-45 months). The study found that children showed higher PTSD symptoms when their mothers struggled with similar symptoms.

How mothers can help their children avoid PTSD

The research showed that everyday tasks, like making breakfast or helping with homework, are seen as ways that mothers can help their children have a sense of normalcy and allow them to think more clearly, especially in emergencies. A southern shelter where Israelis were murdered on Oct. 7. (credit: FLASH90)

These findings are useful in Israel’s South, where families frequently run to bomb shelters in response to rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, along with families who experienced and survived the October 7 massacre in the Gaza border communities.

The study also showed that a mother's ability to stay calm and explain current dangers, such as the sound of an emergency siren, can significantly help a child’s distress.

Additionally, a mother’s quick response to guide children to safety during an alarm could reinforce a sense of security and reduce the risk of developing PTSD.

Prof. Atzaba-Poria explained, “The mother’s ability to control her reaction and provide clear explanations helps children feel protected. These findings could assist in identifying families who might benefit from additional support in high-stress environments.”